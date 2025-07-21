CSSC Completes Conversion of Aging Bulker into Aquaculture Vessel



China celebrated the re-delivery of the world’s largest ocean-going aquaculture vessel, Zhe Dai Yu Yang 60001 (Senhai Pioneer), on July 20 in its quest to develop new resources for food development. The project was unique as it is the first time a large ocean vessel was converted to this role and represents a significant cost saving over new construction.

The vessel was based on a standard 1996-built Panamax bulker (80,000 dwt). The cargo hatches were opened and rebuilt into seven breeding chambers. The vessel will be able to hold a total of 80,000 cubic meters of seawater. The vessel measures 225 meters (738 feet) and will be able to accommodate a crew of 30.

The Global Times reports that the most notable innovation is the engineering to permit the exchange of seawater between the tanks and the ocean. They devised openings in the hull for the exchange of water while maintaining the buoyancy and stability of the vessel. Among the systems onboard in an intelligence feeding system, monitoring, catching equipment, and water quality monitoring.

Chinese officials highlight that the vessel will operate in the areas of the Yellow and East China Seas as a “mobile ocean ranch.” It will be able to harvest multiple species, including salmon. They expect to be able to produce 2,280 to 2,800 tons of premium fish per year.

While China has built several fish farm ships, they note that this project was more cost-effective. Senhai Muge (Zhejiang) Marine Technology, which led the project and will operate the ship, plans to also convert three Capesize bulkers, reports Xinde Marine News.

