OneOcean Expands Presence and Increases Investment in Japan

By The Maritime Executive 03-31-2020 05:17:07

OneOcean – the maritime industry’s largest digital navigation and compliance provider – is stepping up its operations in Japan with the creation of a new Tokyo office in Shibuya-Ku. OneOcean has had a strong presence in this key global shipping market for many years, with over 600 vessels there using its products, and sees major growth potential in the years to come.

By increasing its investment and enlarging its presence in Japan, OneOcean will be able to capitalise on growing demand for its products. The new base in central Tokyo will enable OneOcean to provide more dedicated support to its local clients as the company continues to expand its operational capacity.

It will further assist the Japanese shipping industry’s move to digitalization with its comprehensive range of navigation and compliance products. Almost 20,000 vessels worldwide currently use OneOcean’s services to aid regulatory and passage planning activities.

Martin Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of OneOcean, said: “We are excited to be opening this new Tokyo office to provide a dedicated service for local customers. Japan is already a major market for us and we see excellent scope for further expansion in this region which has always been enthusiastic about embracing the change to digitalization.”

He continued: “We have seen a growing demand, specifically in this region for our digital products, especially OneOcean’s Regs4Ships and EnviroManager to help fulfill MARPOL requirements.”

Leading OneOcean’s Tokyo office as General Manager is Takashi Nakagawa, who has been managing the company’s operations in the country in recent years. Nakagawa has over 20 years’ experience in the maritime industry, bringing exceptional industry knowledge and expertise, having helped vessels transfer from paper to digital navigation from the technology’s inception.

Speaking about the new office, Nakagawa said: “I believe the Japanese market is ripe for expansion and OneOcean’s increasing investment recognizes that opportunity. Through the use of OneOcean’s exceptional Total Voyage solutions, I look forward to further aiding the industry’s adoption of digital systems.”

OneOcean’s new Japanese office is located at: 8F, 1-1-1 Ebisu Minami, Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo, 150-0022.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.