OneOcean Appoints New Head of Sales for Benelux and France

By The Maritime Executive 03-04-2020 03:45:43

OneOcean has appointed Robert Heijder as its new Head of Sales for Benelux and France. Heijder has a wealth of knowledge and experience, most notably from his time with Transas, provider of ship operations solutions.

Heijder has successfully driven sales teams and has a track record in selling ECDIS, simulation and shore-based systems. He brings the comprehensive expertise required to power OneOcean’s new Rotterdam office through the company’s next phase of expansion.

Working in the heart of Rotterdam’s world-class industrial complex, Heijder will lead the dedicated sales and support teams while reporting to OneOcean’s directorial board.

Speaking about his new role, Heijder remarked: “I know the maritime industry very well and it’s an honour to work for the leading provider of compliance and e-navigation software. I am looking forward to providing the market with the exceptional platform OneOcean offers.”

Active on almost 20,000 vessels, OneOcean is now the largest digital solutions provider in the maritime sector, and its reputation continues to grow with its sales. Its unitary platform is designed to bring down barriers between ship and shore-side teams, providing crucial assistance in addressing ever-increasing levels of regulatory compliance.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.