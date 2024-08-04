Old Dominion Appoints First Director of its New Logistics School

[By ODU]

Kuntal Bhattacharyya will join Old Dominion University as the inaugural director of the School of Supply Chain, Logistics and Maritime Operations (SSCLMO) July 25 shortly before the new school welcomes its first class Aug. 22.

Bhattacharyya comes to Virginia from Indiana State University (ISU), where he was the project director of the Logistics 4.0 Innovation Hub@Plainfield, having previously served as the Scott Business School’s executive director of Graduate Programs and chair of the Department of Marketing and Operations.

ODU Provost Brian K. Payne said Bhattacharyya is a perfect fit for Old Dominion University as it launches the SSCLMO.

“Dr. Bhattacharyya brings experience in strategic sourcing, supply chain management, financial economics, humanitarian logistics and Industry 4.0 applications in manufacturing to lead the new school which will prepare students for impactful careers in the maritime industry,” he said.

As executive director of ISU’s Graduate Programs he streamlined curriculums, coursework and student experience while leading the successful implementation of an online MBA program. As an associate professor in supply chain management and project manager of the logistics hub, he bridged the gap between academia and industry by providing an experiential learning experience to future business leaders.

“I’m thrilled to join Old Dominion University.” Bhattacharyya said. “It is a privilege to serve as the first director of this new school that trains students to enter the supply chain and logistics profession with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the needs of the region’s maritime sector and ensure global fulfillment of goods and services.”

Elspeth McMahon, the University’s associate vice president for maritime initiatives, said bringing Bhattacharyya onboard is an important milestone as the University launches the School of Supply Chain, Logistics, and Maritime Operations.

“Leveraging our strategic location, the SSCLMO will work closely with maritime, supply chain, and logistics companies to support the shipbuilding and ship repair, transportation, and defense industries, as well as others, to best prepare our students for exciting careers that are so vital to our country’s blue economy,” McMahon said.

“While preparing our students to step into these important roles, we will also be keeping some of the best and the brightest minds in Hampton Roads. Dr. Bhattacharyya’s experience directly corresponds to that mission.”

Bhattacharyya holds a doctorate in operations management from Kent State University and a master’s degree in management from the University of Akron. He is also a certified risk manager.

His research has been published in “Computers & Industrial Engineering,” “The Journal of Supply Chain Management,” “Supply Chain Management Review,” “Strategic Outsourcing,” “Journal of Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management” and “Applied Mathematical Modelling.”