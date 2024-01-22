Official Opening of NYK-Line's Full Mission Bridge Simulator in Akita

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

In a landmark agreement signed in December 2022, Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK-Line) partnered with Damen Services to introduce an advanced full mission bridge simulator tailored for offshore wind operations. The simulator, built in cooperation with maritime simulation leader VSTEP Simulation, achieved a critical milestone with the successful completion of Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) in October.

To be officially inaugurated on the 1st of April, the simulator, housed at a newly established training centre in Akita, Japan, is set to become a focal point for specialised training in offshore wind installations. Targeting technical personnel and workboat crews, the training programmes impart essential skills for manoeuvring, crew supply, and maintenance in offshore wind parks.

Mr. Tsutomu Yokoyama, Executive Officer & Senior General Manager at NYK Energy Division said,: “This simulator is designed to replicate real-world scenarios, its advanced capabilities offer a comprehensive training experience. Also, its integration into the training centre underscores NYK-Line's commitment to excellence in the offshore wind sector and aligns with Damen Services' dedication to delivering top-notch maritime solutions.”

The consortium formed by NYK-Line and Damen Services (part of Damen Shipyards Group) goes beyond providing cutting-edge training facilities. Actively contributing to offshore human resource development, both companies engage in collaborative initiatives with local governmental bodies and educational institutions.

Thomas Röwekamp, Regional Sales Director Asia Pacific at Damen said, “The strategic focus of this project is on expanding the offshore wind industry, an aim that fits seamlessly with Damen’s sustainability ambitions. It also looks to ensure a skilled workforce.

Bastin Kubbe, Damen Regional Service Manager Asia-Pacific adds: “This simulator provides the means for fleet owners in the Asia-Pacific region with the opportunity to safely test and train their crews in various ship designs, including the Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710.

The official opening of the Full Mission Bridge Simulator in Akita marks a significant leap forward in elevating standards for training and human resource development within the offshore wind sector in the Asia Pacific region.