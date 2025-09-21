OceanWings Receives Type Approval Design Certificate from DNV

[By: OceanWings]

OceanWings has today received a Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) from DNV. This certification marks a major milestone in the industrial validation of the company’s automated wingsail propulsion system, which is designed to support shipping’s transition toward cleaner energy and compliance with emerging regulations.

The certificate confirms that the design of the rigid OceanWings system, in both its tiltable and fixed configurations, meets DNV’s rigorous technical and regulatory standards for safety, reliability, and operation. This achievement positions OceanWings at the forefront of certified wind-assist solutions and underscores the system's industrial maturity. “Receiving this TADC at the London International Shipping Week is the perfect timing for OceanWings. Shipowners need to trust that they can safely operate our systems at sea in all conditions. This recognition, coming from the joint work with the team at DNV, makes us ready for any market acceleration following the GFS vote at the IMO in October,” said OceanWings CEO Emmanuel Schalit.

DNV TADC provides a clear pathway for integrating OceanWings on board commercial vessels by streamlining class approvals and reducing technical risk for shipowners, shipyards, and flag states. The TADC helps to build confidence that OceanWings is a “ready-now” solution that could be utilized to support a vessel's compliance with key regulatory

frameworks such as IMO’s MEPC 83/84, FuelEU Maritime, and the Global Fuel Standard

(GFS).

“It has been a real pleasure working with OceanWings as we have moved from paper, to pilot, to realizing systems that are project ready. With the award of this TADC we’re sending the clearest signal yet to the industry that this is a system that is ready to go – with a streamlined class approval process and documentation requirements. At DNV we are continuing to develop and enhance our standards on WAPS, supporting the development of these solutions as shipping sails towards a greener future,” said Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Chief Operating Officer, DNV Maritime.