Antwerp Port to Get Air Defense and Anti-Drone System in 2027



Belgium’s Prime Minister, Bart De Wever, announced during a presentation at the Port of Antwerp that the government has decided to install an air defense system that will protect the Port of Antwerp, one of the busiest ports in Europe. De Wever, who was the mayor of Antwerp before becoming prime minister in February 2025, has long advocated for Belgium to increase its defenses and was spurred on by the multiple sightings of drones across Northern Europe in 2025.

Belgian media outlets Gazet van Antwerpen and Het Nieuwsblad broke the story on Thursday, reporting on Wednesday night that the Prime Minister announced the plans during the annual meeting of the Antwerp-Bruges Port Community. A port spokesperson confirmed the Prime Minister’s comments but declined to elaborate for the media.

“An air defense system will be installed in the Port of Antwerp. It is a NASAMS system that has already been ordered,” the newspapers reported the Prime Minister announced during a Q&A with the port community. He is also reported to have said a second element, an anti-drone component, has been commissioned for the port, and according to the Belga news service, the systems will protect nearly two-thirds of the port area. The first unit will arrive at the port in 2027.

The newspapers said the actions were in response to drones that last year were spotted around Belgian airports and a military base and that had forced temporary closures of the airspace. The reports said the drones were also spotted near the BASF chemical site, the Europa terminal, and nuclear facilities around the country. Copenhagen reported a similar episode last year, and there were numerous sightings near German military bases. Reports said Russia was behind the incidents, and there were several attempts at searching ships that were suspected to have acted as bases while offshore in the North Sea.

Belgium’s Defense Minister Theo Fracken had announced in October 2025 a deal with the Netherlands to acquire 10 NASAMS systems for a total cost of approximately €2.5 billion, with nine for Belgium and one for Luxembourg. At the time, they did not disclose where the systems would be placed.

NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) is sold by Kongsberg and Raytheon. Reports are that it features a modular system that integrates radars, command posts, launchers, and communications systems. It is widely deployed in Europe and reported to be highly effective in defending against aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles. It is less effective against very low-flying drones and does not intercept ballistic missiles.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Donald Trump has pushed NATO members to increase their defense spending and funding of NATO. In addition to the drone sightings last year, Europe has become more aware of the dangers after the incidents in the Baltic, where ships dragged anchors, damaging critical undersea cables.

The Port of Antwerp, which is administered in a partnership with neighboring Bruges, is one of the primary trade gateways in Europe. It handled 266.5 million tons of cargo in 2025, setting a record for reefer containers. It handled a total of 13.63 million TEU and is a primary gateway for liquid bulk, conventional breakbulk, and vehicles. Furthermore, it also plays a key role in logistics for NATO. Over 20,000 seagoing ships passed through the port in 2025.

