OceanOpt and Veracity by DNV to Revolutionize Maritime Emissions Management

[By: OceanOpt]

OceanOpt, a leading provider of emissions management solutions for the maritime industry, announced a strategic partnership with Veracity by DNV, the leading maritime emissions cloud from independent assurance and risk management provider DNV. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in addressing the complexities of the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) for shipping companies.

By combining OceanOpt’s expertise in emissions data management and compliance solutions with DNV’s deep industry knowledge and data verification capabilities, the partnership delivers enhanced visibility and certainty for shipping companies navigating the EU ETS. Through a seamless API-backed data flow, vessel emissions verified by DNV’s Emissions Connect can be effortlessly transferred into OceanOpt’s EU ETS portal, streamlining the allocation and reconciliation of EU Allowances (EUAs).

OceanOpt’s partnership with Veracity by DNV marks a significant step forward in addressing the maritime industry’s complex regulatory landscape,” said Anil Jacob, Managing Director of OceanOpt. “By connecting OceanOpt to the Veracity cloud we also integrate with DNV’s Emissions Connect, where customers can generate voyage statements for EU ETS. With this at hand, our customers can meet the regulatory requirements in time, as well as comply with various Charter party clauses. Our well-defined approach frees our customers from the burdens of data management and empowers them to focus on strategic growth. Further on, OceanOpt’s data management service provides actionable insights for our clients to be able to significantly reduce carbon tax costs while ensuring regulatory compliance. By combining our expertise with DNV’s , we are empowering shipping companies to achieve operational efficiency, reduce emissions, and build a sustainable future"

As a member of the Schulte Group, OceanOpt offers a comprehensive suite of services including independent consultancy, data management, and platform-based solutions tailored to the unique needs of ship managers, owners, and charterers. The company’s commitment to delivering exceptional value is further strengthened through this partnership with DNV’s maritime cloud, Veracity.

Helge Bartels, COO, Bernhard Schulte said: "OceanOpt provides the Berhard Schulte fleet with a customer-specific service package covering all IMO DCS and EU MRV reporting requirements. When they now partner with Veracity and integrate with DNV’s Emissions Connect, we gain seamless access to verified emissions data from DNV inside the OceanOpt solution. This provides us with a trusted baseline for our emissions management, aiming at reducing fuel consumption, improvingd CII-ratings, having full transparency and perfect argumentation towards owners, charterers, authorities, and other relevant stakeholders. Not to the least, the tools for CII, EU ETS & Fuel EU helps to identify necessary trade changes and related improvements.”

Mikkel Skou, Executive Director, Veracity by DNV said: “We are pleased to welcome OceanOpt to Veracity by DNV’s network of integrated solution partners. Their efforts to deliver timely and good quality data management for the Bernhard Schulte fleet is especially noteworthy, and we look forward to working with OceanOpt in helping our common customers obtain, manage and maximize the use of verified emissions data.”