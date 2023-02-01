Oceanology International Americas Shows Leadership In Ocean Tech

San Diego-based ocean technology, engineering and science event, Oceanology International Americas (OiA) is pleased to announce a Canada Pavilion in which businesses from the USA’s northern neighbour will showcase a thriving ocean technology sector.

The Canadian ocean tech sector is composed of highly international companies with dual or multiple use technologies that they sell into various markets. The sector is part of the modern ocean economy and serves various wealth generating ocean industries including, Marine transportation; Defence and security; Coastal and ocean management; Fisheries and aquaculture; Offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production; Seabed mining & Ocean renewable energy.

Canada has one of the world’s longest coastlines, so its important place in the ocean economy comes quite naturally. Backing up these natural gifts, the country‘s ocean industry is building an international reputation for ocean observation, bringing designers, manufacturers, experts, and innovators to showcase their latest products and services in fields such as underwater acoustics and imaging, marine communication and navigation, robotics, arctic technologies, and sensors.

The country also leads the world in the number of oceans-related supporting resources including research institutions, centres of excellence, universities, researchers, and facilities.

Bridget Archibald, Export Development Executive at Invest Nova Scotia, who is set to manage the Canada Pavilion at OiA is excited to be able to showcase a range of Canadian companies and their ocean related capabilities to an interested international audience: “We are delighted to be bringing our contingent of 20 exhibitors to San Diego in February. Supporting these companies will be approximately 10 exciting newer companies that have joined the delegation and will be walking the show. In total, we are expecting a delegation of over 50 people to attend OiA with us, including partners: Canadian Government and ocean eco-system organizations.”

One ‘must visit’ exhibitor within the Canada Pavilion is The Launch, a hub for innovation, discovery and leadership at Memorial University of Newfoundland’s Fisheries and Marine Institute. The Launch’s Director Kelley Santos, who will be attending OI says: “Strategically located in Holyrood, NL, at the most southerly point of the Labrador Current, The Launch is adjacent to some of the coldest, most pristine waters in the world, offering access to deep water, cold ocean research and development, almost year-round. OiA provides us with a great opportunity to showcase to the US and wider markets the benefits of working in our safe, reliable, near-Arctic environment.”

Demonstrating the sheer variety of Canada’s marine leadership is fellow Canada Pavilion exhibitor eSonar Inc., which is improving access to subsea environmental data with advanced sonar and underwater acoustics knowledge. eSonar technologies help improve the fishing rate for targeted species, protect endangered marine mammals, save fuel, reduce time spent trawling, and monitor gear.

Canada has had very positive experiences with exhibiting at Oceanology International shows – the country most recently exhibited at Oi London in March, taking a similar trade pavilion approach, continues Bridget Archibald: “OiA gives us that same opportunity in North America, assisting companies to make new relationships in this market, again reaching an international audience, and deepening existing relationships. San Diego is an ocean city and has an amazing blue economy. It has thousands of companies and organizations doing work in the maritime, ocean, subsea and blue tech sectors. San Diego has a major port, naval bases, world-renowned research institutions, and is a hot-spot for start-up culture, investors and incubators- a real hotbed for entrepreneurial activities.”

At Canada Pavilion visitors can speak to experts from over 20 companies in just a few minutes. To help get the ball rolling in networking activities, all OiA exhibitors and visitors are invited to a ‘meet and greet’ event at Canada Pavilion from 3pm-4:45pm on Tues Feb 14.

