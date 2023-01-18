Oceania Cruises New Vista Ship & Founder's Voyage in 2023

Oceania Vista in Norway

Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced that it will accelerate the debut of its new ship Vista by introducing a new "Founder's Cruise" departing from Rome on May 13, 2023, and sailing to Venice. Vista had been scheduled to debut on May 20, 2023, but unprecedented demand for the ship's inaugural season has driven the maiden voyage forward by a week.

Travelers will experience enthralling explorations of the most illustrious and alluring destinations in Italy, Greece, and Croatia, punctuated by exclusive celebrations, inaugural cocktail receptions, and other special events. Guests joining this inaugural voyage will be among the first to experience Vista and her stunning interiors, harmonious public spaces, imaginative new dining and mixology concepts, and new standards for residential-style luxury, including the most spacious standard staterooms at sea.

Founder's Cruise - 7 Days Aboard Vista – May 13-20, 2023

May 13: Rome, Italy

May 14: Sorrento/Capri, Italy

May 15: Messina, Italy

May 16: Argostoli, Greece

May 17: Corfu, Greece

May 18: Dubrovnik, Croatia

May 19: Zadar, Croatia

May 20: Venice, Italy

Calling on a new destination each day, this voyage treats guests to iconic marquee ports and hidden gem destinations with a truly unique itinerary that features sought-after culinary experiences, captivating scenery, immersive connections with locals, and memorable onboard experiences to commemorate a momentous week aboard what will be the most dramatic new ship of 2023.

The "Founder's Cruise" is open for sale now.. For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury products, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com,

Vista Highlights

• 12 dining options, four of the concepts brand new

• 1,200 guests served by 800 crew members = two crew members for every three guests

• The most spacious standard staterooms at sea – more than 290 square feet

• All Penthouse Suites and staterooms feature large bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers

• All Owner's, Vista, and Oceania Suites feature luxurious soaking tubs

• Palatial Owner's Suites and top-of-ship Library styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home

• New Concierge Level Solo Veranda Staterooms for solo travelers

• Eight bars, lounges, and entertainment venues

• Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and Aquamar Spa Terrace

• Staffed Concierge and Executive Lounges for Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms and Suites, respectively

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on 7 continents on voyages that range from 7 to more than 200 days. The brand has a second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands, which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.