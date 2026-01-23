China and Philippines Rush to Save Seafarers After "K" Line Bulker Sinks



A Search and Rescue operation was underway in the South China Sea near one of the most disputed regions in the world after a Singapore-flagged bulker went down overnight. Both China and the Philippines dispatched ships and planes to the area, with the elements of political rivalry between the countries playing into the reporting of the incident.

The dry bulk carrier Devon Bay (56,000 dwt) issued a distress call late on January 22, reporting the vessel was listing. No details were released on the nature of the incident, but the Philippine Coast Guard reports that when it received the distress report, the vessel was listing 25 degrees. China reports the vessel capsized, and the pictures show the crew in the life rafts.

Built in 2013, the Singapore-registered vessel was a standard dry bulk carrier. It was 190 meters (653 feet) with a crew of 21 Filipinos. The ship is owned by a Singapore subsidiary of Japan's "K" Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha).

Devon Bay reportedly capsized according to the Chinese reports (Philippine Coast Guard release)

The Chinese report the vessel’s position as 55 nautical miles northwest of Huangyan Dao (Scarborough Shoal) while the Philippine Coast Guard reported the position as 141 nautical miles west of Sabangan Point, emphasizing the vessel was in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone. There is an ongoing dispute over the shoal as China challenges the Philippines for control of the area.

The China Coast Guard reports it dispatched two vessels to conduct the rescue operation. Early reports said it had rescued 10 seafarers later changed to a total of 17, including two who were deceased. It said 14 are in stable condition and one is receiving emergency medical treatment. The Philippine Coast Guard said it was trying to confirm the reports.

Both China and the Philippines said they were conducting the SAR for the missing four crewmembers (China Embassy Manila)

The Philippines highlights that it sent two vessels, BRP Teresa Magbanua and BRP Cape San Agustin, as well as two PCG aircraft, to conduct Search and Rescue (SAR) operations. Chinese officials said they were also continuing the search and rescue operation for the four missing crewmembers of the vessel.

It is unclear what caused the casualty. The vessel was loaded with iron ore according to the Philippine Coast Guard. It had departed Zamboanga, in the Philippines, and was heading for Yangjiang, China. The Philippines is emphasizing that it is a frequently traveled route by ships.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore issued a statement saying that, as the flag state and because the owner is registered in Singapore, it would be leading the investigation. It says it continues to monitor the SAR operation and is in contact with the ship owner.

