Oceania Cruises 20th Anniversary Sale

Oceania Marina in Sydney

Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, is celebrating two esteemed decades delivering guests The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, Curated Travel Experiences and Small Ship Luxury with a limited-time 20th Anniversary Sale. To mark this momentous milestone, the cruise line will be featuring a special gift of up to $800 Shipboard Credit per stateroom or suite on 110 captivating voyages across seven ships sailing to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, South Pacific, Alaska, Asia and more. The destination-intensive itineraries are available to view here, with the 20th Anniversary Sale open for bookings from January 16, 2023, through February 28, 2023

"With pent-up demand for luxury cruising at an all-time high, this exclusive sale is a treasure trove of possibilities for loyal repeat and first-time guests alike. It's aimed at reconnecting travelers with their spirit for adventure, while benefiting from a generous Shipboard Credit of up to $800 on over 100 sought-after sailings in 2023 and 2024, including our newest ship, Vista," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

Each 20th Anniversary Sale fare features Oceania Cruises' generous OLife Choice package, which includes a choice of either FREE Shore Excursions, a FREE House Beverage Package, or FREE Shipboard Credit plus a 20th Anniversary BONUS Shipboard Credit of up to $800 on all bookings, no matter which OLife Choice amenity is chosen.

"From indulging in pampering at the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center or taking a deeper exploration ashore with one of our immersive shore excursions, we wanted to celebrate our special milestone with our valued guests. We have carefully curated a collection of intriguing itineraries for travelers to choose from, with an astounding mix of breathtaking destinations the world over," added Del Rio.



