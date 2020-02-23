OCEAN Industries Orders MAN Propulsion for RCN Tugs

By The Maritime Executive 02-21-2020 03:45:00

OCEAN Industries Inc., the Quebec-based marine group, has ordered 8 × MAN 12V175D-MM, IMO Tier III-compliant engines in connection with the construction of 4 × 24-metre ASD tugs for the Royal Canadian Navy. The vessels are set respectively for delivery to Canada’s major naval bases at Esquimalt, British Columbia and Halifax, Nova Scotia, with each location set to receive two tugs.

Under the contract, MAN Energy Solutions will also provide SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) technology for the engines, facilitating Tier III compliance, as well as ship service diesel-generator sets. Work on these components will take place at MAN’s facility in Denmark, while its Canadian division will integrate the systems and additionally provide training, testing and support during harbour-acceptance and sea-acceptance trials.

The new order stems from Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy that aims to rebuild a strong, sustainable marine sector locally. It is part of a governmental plan to provide more meaningful business opportunities to companies across the country to help the domestic marine sector grow and thrive.

Kamen Stoykov, Marine Sales & Projects Manager, MAN Energy Solutions, Canada, said: “MAN is excited to partner with the Ocean Group under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy to provide our state-of-the-art MAN 175D high-speed propulsion engines and power generation for the Royal Canadian Navy’s new Naval Large Tugboats. These modern engines will be equipped with the latest environmental protection technology from MAN and will comply with the latest environmental regulations. They also feature digitally-controlled fuel systems for optimal fuel efficiency.”

Stoykov continued: “MAN Energy Solutions views this contract – along with recent Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) and Joint Support Ship (JSS) orders – as a vote of trust from the Royal Canadian Navy in our technology and support. Accordingly, we continue our commitment to Canada and our operations here by continuing to invest in our facilities on both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, in the process creating high-quality jobs. MAN looks forward to more opportunities to work with the Royal Canadian Navy in the future.”

MAN has already successfully invested in Aspin Kemp and Associates – the power-supply, energy-management and drive-systems specialist from Prince Edward Island (PEI) – thus supporting the Government of Canada’s objective to re- establish and grow the Canadian maritime industry and provide access to world markets for Canadian companies.

Known as the Naval Large Tug (NLT) project, the new IMO Tier III vessels are based on a proven Robert Allan Ltd. RAmparts 2400 design.

Details of the selected NLT design include:

• Propulsion: 2 × MAN 12V175D-MM (IMO Tier III)

• Length overall: 24.40 m

• Beam, moulded: 11.25 m

• Draft: 5.40 m

• Bollard Pull: 60 T

• Speed: 12 knots

• Crew: 6

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.