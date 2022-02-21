NWS Releases Winter Weather Webinar for Blue Water Mariners

[By: National Weather Service]

Chris Landsea from the NHC Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch and Darin Figurskey from the Ocean Prediction Center provided a winter weather webinar for blue water mariners on December 16, 2021, discussing wind and wave forecasts and warnings for the waters of the north Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico.

