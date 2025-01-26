Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue Deploys IMAS® Across Entire Fleet

[By: Hefring Marine]

Hefring Marine is proud to announce the expansion of its collaboration with the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue (Redningsselskapet). Following a rigorous two-year competitive selection process, Hefring Marine’s IMAS system has been chosen to be equipped on Redningsselskapet’s entire fleet, further strengthening Norway’s search and rescue capabilities.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in the collaboration that began in 2020, when Redningsselskapet became an early adopter of Hefring Marine’s first IMAS prototype. Over the years, the partnership has grown steadily, with eight vessels currently utilizing the innovative system. The newly-announced fleet-wide rollout will take place over 2025 and 2026, ensuring all Redningsselskapet vessels are outfitted with IMAS technology.

Gorm Hillgaar, Maritime Director from Redningsselskapet commented: “We are excited to reach this milestone with Hefring Marine, that will solidify our cooperation in the coming years with an expansion of the IMAS system to a fleet level. Through detailed testing and mapping of internal needs, we are positive that the IMAS system will play an important role to meet our strategic goals of optimising fleet utilisation and reducing the carbon footprint of our operations.”

IMAS is a state-of-the-art solution that enhances situational awareness, optimises operational efficiency, and improves safety for maritime operations. For Redningsselskapet, this fleet-wide adoption signifies a commitment to leveraging cutting edge technology to safeguard lives and optimize vessel usage along Norway’s rugged coastline.

“We are immensely proud of our partnership with the Redningsselskapet, and the full deployment of IMAS across their entire fleet of Norwegian Sea Rescue vessels marks a powerful milestone in our journey together”, said Karl Birgir Björnsson, CEO at Hefring Marine. “This decision reinforces our dedication to empowering Redningsselskapet in their lifesaving mission at sea. With our technology crafted to enhance maritime safety, we are thrilled to see it play a pivotal role in such vital operations.”

Redningsselskapet, the largest voluntary maritime rescue organization in Norway, plays a crucial role in ensuring maritime safety throughout the country. By equipping its vessels with IMAS, the organization ensures that its fleet administrators and crews have access to the most advanced tools available, enabling safer responses in challenging conditions, heightened training, increased capabilities for analytics and more efficient operations.

This partnership exemplifies the critical role technology plays in maritime safety and emergency response. Hefring Marine remains committed to providing innovative solutions that empower maritime operators and rescuers, ensuring that safety remains a top priority in all operations.

Together, the two organizations are poised to drive innovation and excellence in search and rescue operations for years to come.