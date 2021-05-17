Norwegian Maritime Leaders Presenting at Capital Link’s Maritime Forum

Capital Link Maritime Forum - Norway will take place on Wednesday & Thursday, May 26 & 27, 2021 as a digital event from 12:00pm – 5:30pm Oslo. This event is held in partnership with DNV, with the support of the Norwegian Shipowners Association, and in conjunction with Nor-Shipping "Ocean Now", June 1 & 2, 2021.

The event will take place over the course of two days, with 16 virtual sessions, and 78 speakers with 67 companies participating on the discussion panels.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

Featuring a comprehensive agenda and major stakeholders from the shipping, financial and broader maritime community, this forum aims to showcase the industry and thought leadership of the Norwegian maritime community to a global audience addressing all major areas of the maritime cluster.

Norway has a leading position in global shipping and the forum presents a unique opportunity to share into the insight of Norwegian industry leaders.

The Forum will be held digitally, opening it to a global audience and making this approach highly relevant and effective, and will feature a series of LIVE interactive panel discussions.



REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary.

AGENDA TOPICS

DAY ONE – May 26, 2021

THE NORWEGIAN MARITIME CLUSTER - A Complete Maritime Chain Servicing Norwegian and Global

Shipping

THE FUTURE OF THE OFFSHORE SUPPLY & WIND CONSTRUCTION SECTOR - Moving Into Renewables

COASTAL & SHORT SEA SHIPPING - Leading the Green Revolution to Zero Emissions

CHEMICAL TANKERS: Maintaining Sector Leadership

ADDRESSING THE FLEET OPTIMIZATION CHALLENGES - Adapting to Technological, Regulatory & Market Dynamics

GLOBAL COMMODITY SHIPPING IN THE DECADE AHEAD - Charting Corporate Strategy

NORWEGIAN SHIPPING IN A CHANGING WORLD - Past - Present – Future

NORWAY – INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY – DEVELOPING CUTTING EDGE SOLUTIONS FOR GLOBAL SHIPPING

DAY TWO – May 27, 2021

LEADING INDUSTRY TRANSFORMATION - Green Shipping - Decarbonation & Technology - Commercial & Strategic Implications for Shipping Companies & Investors

NORWEGIAN LEADERSHIP IN GREEN INVESTMENTS - Financing Paris Aligned Shipping - The Viewpoint of an Institutional Investor

THE EVOLUTION OF SHIP LENDING - Bank Finance & Shipping

ALTERNATIVE & PROJECT FINANCE

THE OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE AS A LISTING DESTINATION FOR INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

LEADING THE WAY IN RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR GLOBAL SHIPPING

THE NORWEGIAN BOND MARKET - A Flexible & Mature Market Offering Traditional & Innovative Debt Capital Options to Global Issuers

NORWEGIAN EQUITY ANALYSTS ROUNDTABLE - Steadfast & Long Term Industry Commitment

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES & ORGANIZATIONS

ABG Sundal Collier

ABN AMRO N.V.

Aker Offshore Wind

AKP AS

Altera Infrastructure

Arctic Securities

Arkwright

ASKO MARITIME

Atlas Corp.

Avance Gas

BAHR AS

Belships

BW LNG

BW LPG

Cadeler

Christiania Shipping

Clarkson Platou AS

Clarksons Platou Securities

Color Line

Columbia Shipmanagement

DNB

DNB Markets

DNV Maritime

DNV

Edda Wind

Equinor

Fearnley Securities

Fearnleys Offshore Supply

Fearnleys Renewables

FLEX LNG

Fred Olsen Windcarrier

Frontline

GasLog

GCE Blue Maritime Cluster

Hafnia

Hansa Tankers

Heidelberg Cement

KLP

Knutsen OAS Shipping

Kongsberg Maritime

Lloyds Register

MPC Container Ships ASA

NCE Maritime Cleantech

Nordea

Norwegian Guarantee Institute for Export Credits

Norwegian Shipowners Association

NRP

Ocean Yield

Odfjell

OSLO BØRS

Seward & Kissel

SFL Corporation

Simonsen Vogt Wiig

Sole Shipping

Star Bulk Carriers

Stolt Nielsen

Swedbank

Torvald Klaveness

Tyveholmen Kontorfellesskap AS

Vard Brevik

Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Wikborg Rein

Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding

2020 Bulkers

FORUM HIGHLIGHTS

Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format

Digital library of content with longer shelf life available for replay after the forum

Obtain Sponsors’ Documents and Resources: the latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more

All materials can be saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience

TARGET AUDIENCE

Commercial and Investment Bankers, Charterers, Classification Societies, Commodity and Energy Traders, Finance Providers, Financial Advisors, Financial and Trade Media, Hedge Fund Managers, Institutional Investors, P&I Executives, Lawyers and Insurers, Market Analysts and Consultants, Private Equity Firms, Risk Advisors, Ship Managers, Ship Operators, Shipowners, Shipbrokers, Sovereign Wealth Funds, Venture Capital Firms

