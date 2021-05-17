Norwegian Maritime Leaders Presenting at Capital Link’s Maritime Forum
Capital Link Maritime Forum - Norway will take place on Wednesday & Thursday, May 26 & 27, 2021 as a digital event from 12:00pm – 5:30pm Oslo. This event is held in partnership with DNV, with the support of the Norwegian Shipowners Association, and in conjunction with Nor-Shipping "Ocean Now", June 1 & 2, 2021.
The event will take place over the course of two days, with 16 virtual sessions, and 78 speakers with 67 companies participating on the discussion panels.
FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
Featuring a comprehensive agenda and major stakeholders from the shipping, financial and broader maritime community, this forum aims to showcase the industry and thought leadership of the Norwegian maritime community to a global audience addressing all major areas of the maritime cluster.
Norway has a leading position in global shipping and the forum presents a unique opportunity to share into the insight of Norwegian industry leaders.
The Forum will be held digitally, opening it to a global audience and making this approach highly relevant and effective, and will feature a series of LIVE interactive panel discussions.
REGISTRATION
Registration is complimentary. To register please go to the link below:
http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2021norway/
AGENDA TOPICS
DAY ONE – May 26, 2021
THE NORWEGIAN MARITIME CLUSTER - A Complete Maritime Chain Servicing Norwegian and Global
Shipping
THE FUTURE OF THE OFFSHORE SUPPLY & WIND CONSTRUCTION SECTOR - Moving Into Renewables
COASTAL & SHORT SEA SHIPPING - Leading the Green Revolution to Zero Emissions
CHEMICAL TANKERS: Maintaining Sector Leadership
ADDRESSING THE FLEET OPTIMIZATION CHALLENGES - Adapting to Technological, Regulatory & Market Dynamics
GLOBAL COMMODITY SHIPPING IN THE DECADE AHEAD - Charting Corporate Strategy
NORWEGIAN SHIPPING IN A CHANGING WORLD - Past - Present – Future
NORWAY – INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY – DEVELOPING CUTTING EDGE SOLUTIONS FOR GLOBAL SHIPPING
DAY TWO – May 27, 2021
LEADING INDUSTRY TRANSFORMATION - Green Shipping - Decarbonation & Technology - Commercial & Strategic Implications for Shipping Companies & Investors
NORWEGIAN LEADERSHIP IN GREEN INVESTMENTS - Financing Paris Aligned Shipping - The Viewpoint of an Institutional Investor
THE EVOLUTION OF SHIP LENDING - Bank Finance & Shipping
ALTERNATIVE & PROJECT FINANCE
THE OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE AS A LISTING DESTINATION FOR INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING
LEADING THE WAY IN RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR GLOBAL SHIPPING
THE NORWEGIAN BOND MARKET - A Flexible & Mature Market Offering Traditional & Innovative Debt Capital Options to Global Issuers
NORWEGIAN EQUITY ANALYSTS ROUNDTABLE - Steadfast & Long Term Industry Commitment
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES & ORGANIZATIONS
ABG Sundal Collier
ABN AMRO N.V.
Aker Offshore Wind
AKP AS
Altera Infrastructure
Arctic Securities
Arkwright
ASKO MARITIME
Atlas Corp.
Avance Gas
BAHR AS
Belships
BW LNG
BW LPG
Cadeler
Christiania Shipping
Clarkson Platou AS
Clarksons Platou Securities
Color Line
Columbia Shipmanagement
DNB
DNB Markets
DNV Maritime
DNV
Edda Wind
Equinor
Fearnley Securities
Fearnleys Offshore Supply
Fearnleys Renewables
FLEX LNG
Fred Olsen Windcarrier
Frontline
GasLog
GCE Blue Maritime Cluster
Hafnia
Hansa Tankers
Heidelberg Cement
KLP
Knutsen OAS Shipping
Kongsberg Maritime
Lloyds Register
MPC Container Ships ASA
NCE Maritime Cleantech
Nordea
Norwegian Guarantee Institute for Export Credits
Norwegian Shipowners Association
NRP
Ocean Yield
Odfjell
OSLO BØRS
Seward & Kissel
SFL Corporation
Simonsen Vogt Wiig
Sole Shipping
Star Bulk Carriers
Stolt Nielsen
Swedbank
Torvald Klaveness
Tyveholmen Kontorfellesskap AS
Vard Brevik
Wallenius Wilhelmsen
Wikborg Rein
Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding
2020 Bulkers
FORUM HIGHLIGHTS
Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format
Digital library of content with longer shelf life available for replay after the forum
Obtain Sponsors’ Documents and Resources: the latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more
All materials can be saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience
TARGET AUDIENCE
Commercial and Investment Bankers, Charterers, Classification Societies, Commodity and Energy Traders, Finance Providers, Financial Advisors, Financial and Trade Media, Hedge Fund Managers, Institutional Investors, P&I Executives, Lawyers and Insurers, Market Analysts and Consultants, Private Equity Firms, Risk Advisors, Ship Managers, Ship Operators, Shipowners, Shipbrokers, Sovereign Wealth Funds, Venture Capital Firms
SPONSORS
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNV
WITH THE SUPPORT OF: Norwegian Shipowners Association, Nor-Shipping – In conjunction with the Nor-Shipping “Ocean Now” June 1-2
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement
GLOBAL SPONSORS: Astrup Fearnley – DNB – Lloyds Register
SPONSORS: ABN AMRO – Arctic Securities – BAHR – Clarksons Platou Securities – ICBC Leasing – OSLO BØRS – Seward & Kissel - Simonsen Vogt Wiig – Wikborg Rein
SUPPORTING SPONSORS: ABG Sundal Collier – Flott C& Co.
CHARITY PARTNERS: The Mission to Seafarers • The Seafarers’ Charity
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: CASS Business School • HELMEPA • Hellenic Shipbrokers’ Association HAS • Intermanager • The International Ship Engineering Service Association (I.S.E.S.) Ltd • Piraeus Association For Maritime Arbitration
MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima • All About Shipping UK • Athens – Macedonia News Agency • Baird Maritime • Marine Circle • Maritime Direct • Maritime Executive • Nafsgreen.gr • Newsfront Naftiliaki • Oikonomiki • PortNews • Ship2Shore • Ship Management International • World Oils • Xinde Marine News
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.