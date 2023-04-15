Norwegian Appoints John Chernesky SVP North American Sales

Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) John Chernesky will succeed Todd Hamilton as the Brand’s Senior Vice President of Sales for North America

Todd Hamilton Transitions to Senior Vice President of New Ventures for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

A cruise industry veteran, John Chernesky, joins NCL on the heels of a record-breaking start to 2023 as the Brand began the year in a better-booked position than ever before. Chernesky, who has a reputation of championing the role travel partners play in the success of the cruise industry, as well as the guest experience, will be responsible for the Brand’s overall trade sales strategy across U.S. and Canada, under the leadership of newly appointed NCL President David Herrera.

John Chernesky Senior Vice President of North America Sales

David Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line

“We are thrilled to welcome John to the NCL family and to infuse his dynamic energy into our business,” said David Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “His reputation of taking an innovative approach to foster and strengthening relationships with travel partners equally aligns to our Partners First philosophy, and we look forward to him continuing our legacy of commitment to this community which is critical to our overall success.”

In his new role, Chernesky will reinforce NCL’s legacy Partners First philosophy of investing in and supporting the travel partner community through educational tools, marketing support and access to programs and opportunities that empower travel advisors to maximize their earning potential. Last year, the Brand made history as the first major contemporary cruise company to pay commission on non-commissionable fares. The revolutionary program was well received with an outstanding number of advisors submitting their marketing plans, demonstrating their commitment to NCL and driving sales. In addition, the Brand recently updated its commission tier structure offering advisors the opportunity to advance commission tiers more quickly based on net bookings or booked revenue.

“Norwegian Cruise Line has a history of delivering exceptional experiences and putting partners first,” said John Chernesky, senior vice president of North America sales for Norwegian Cruise Line. “I am a huge advocate for the trade community and am continuously inspired by the passion they bring to what they do. I am thrilled to be back in the game and to do it alongside the incredible and passionate team at NCL.”

John Chernesky, Senior Vice President of North America Sale

Chernesky’s 30-year career spans multiple disciplines and various leadership roles across the cruise industry from sales and trade marketing to hotel operations, onboard revenue, business development, newbuild design development, and passenger programs, with a proven track record of implementing and executing solutions and programs that drive sales and raise guest satisfaction ratings.

As NCLH’s newly appointed Senior Vice President of New Ventures, Todd Hamilton will report to NCLH President and CEO elect Harry Sommer and will be responsible for new strategic business developments, working closely with the NCLH executive team to deliver on the Company's priorities.

Herrera continued, “Todd was instrumental in leading the sales team and supporting the trade community during a critical point in our history, our great cruise comeback. We are grateful for his efforts and congratulate him on his new role.”

