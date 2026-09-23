NorthStandard Partners with PntGuard to Help Members Combat GNSS Jamming

[By NorthStandard]

NorthStandard has entered a partnership with SGM Technology to offer its Members the innovative PntGuard™ platform for authenticating ship position signals in real time on preferential terms, to help them overcome incidents of GNSS jamming and spoofing.

The agreement entitles NorthStandard Members to access PntGuard at a 15% discount, in line with the global marine insurer’s commitment to offer groundbreaking Loss Prevention solutions that address emerging operational challenges. PntGuard also joins NorthStandard’s growing GetSET! portfolio of Safety & Efficiency Technologies (SET), which leverage digitalisation to support best practice in maritime operations.

Increasingly prevalent across shipping, GNSS jamming and spoofing compromise safety by interrupting, impairing and even invalidating the information crews rely on for navigation and situational awareness. They also create compliance and claims risks for owners and operators.

PntGuard is built on NAL Technologies’ (Naltec) assured positioning, navigation and timing (APNT) solution which utilizes Iridium® PNT satellite service, to deliver continuous, authenticated and reliable ship positions independent of GNSS. Proven for improving navigation resilience, the self-contained PntGuard system detects spoofing, overcomes jamming, and keeps vessels safely on track. Naltec’s industry leading APNT technology has been proven by commercial and defence organisations for over 10 years with thousands of devices in the field today.

“NorthStandard’s strategy to assist our members to leverage the capabilities of digitalisation has already brought significant gains for voyage safety and operational decision-making,” said Colin Gillespie, Global Head of Loss Prevention, NorthStandard. “At a time when GNSS integrity is threatened as never before, PntGuard enables early warning of interference events, upholding navigational resilience and situational awareness. Its use will reduce Member exposure to navigation-related incidents.”

“PntGuard reports the true ship position when GNSS fails, which ensures certainty, safety and control for every voyage,” said Alexander Wiik, Chief Commercial Officer, SGM Technology representing PntGuard. “GNSS interference is no longer confined to conflict zones, with spoofing and jamming disrupting commercial shipping globally, sending ships off course and compromising crew safety. That has far-reaching consequences for revenues, compliance and insurance. By comparing the ship’s GNSS feed with a fully authenticated signal, PntGuard gives instant visual and audible alerts when GNSS fails.”

In an era of unprecedented advances in maritime technology, NorthStandard’s GetSET! portfolio offers vessel-based solutions to improve safety and efficiency by enhancing crew skills and situational awareness, as well as ship-shore collaboration. It includes the GlobeView maritime intelligence platform, ECDIS Training Assessment (ETA) continuous professional development, Orca AI’s FleetView situational awareness platform, Shipin’s visual fleet management FleetVision™, and real-time quality Fuel Insights, powered by VPS.