North Star & VesselMan to Enhance Maritime Operations & Technical Projects

[By: VesselMan]

North Star has signed a strategic partnership with VesselMan, a best-of-breed software company specializing in driving smarter and more efficient projects management with innovative technology.

Established 138 years ago, North Star is the market leading UK provider of mission critical, offshore infrastructure support vessel services operating in offshore wind and conventional energy markets. With operations in Aberdeen, Lowestoft, Newcastle and Hamburg (Germany), the company has a fleet of 45 ships, which includes the addition of its first three of seven hybrid-powered service operation vessels to support Europe’s growing offshore wind market.

VesselMan's cutting-edge software offers a strategic process and project management platform that empowers maritime companies with a user-friendly web application and mobile app that enable smarter ways of working. By leveraging VesselMan's technology, North Star aims to enhance transparency within projects, optimize workflows, and ensure the use of standardized procedures throughout its organisation.

This collaboration signifies an important investment for North Star as they continue to prioritize innovation to drive efficiencies across the maritime industry. James Bradford, Chief Technology Officer at North Star, added, "Joining forces with VesselMan aligns with our vision of adopting transparent and standardized procedures throughout our organisation. Applying quality project management systems in support of our fleet will not only bring about day-to-day operational performance gains but also underpin our decarbonization strategy and 2040 net zero ambition. We anticipate positive outcomes as we implement VesselMan's platform to improve and strengthen the way we plan and execute dry dockings and other mission critical technical projects."

Both North Star and VesselMan are committed to driving forward the industry's standards, fostering transparency, and revolutionizing maritime operations through technological advancements.

For more information about North Star, please visit northstarshipping.co.uk.

To learn more about VesselMan, visit vesselman.com www.vesselman.com.