North P&I Club Move Offices to Singapore

James Moran, North Director (Singapore)

[By: North P&I Club]

North P&I Club has taken occupancy of new offices in Singapore, its regional headquarters for Asia, reaffirming its commitment to the existing membership and further growth of business in the region.

The move, long envisaged in response to the continuing growth of the team in Singapore and the growth of business in the region, and necessitated by the redevelopment of North’s previous Fuji Xerox Towers address, sees North’s Singapore team occupying state-of-the-art offices located at Springleaf Tower, Anson Road.

James Moran, North Director (Singapore) now leads a Singapore-based team that has grown to 22 staff with expertise spanning the full range of North activities across underwriting, P&I, loss prevention and FD&D (Freight, Demurrage & Defence) cover.

The global marine insurer, which celebrated its 160th anniversary in 2020, opened its Singapore office in 2007 and has since grown and developed the office as its regional hub, working in close cooperation with North’s offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo and its Asia team at North’s UK headquarters in Newcastle.

Asia members now account for 35% of North’s 248 million GT owned and chartered tonnage and the Singapore membership alone has grown from 6.7M GT in 2007 to 22.9M GT in 2021.

James Moran, Director (Singapore) said, “This is an exciting time to be part of our team in Asia and we are looking forward to settling into our new office here in Singapore. North’s focus continues to be enabling our members to trade with confidence and our team across Asia is aligned with this mission. On behalf of the team, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our membership for their continued support.”

