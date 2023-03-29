Nor-Shipping Launches Ocean Campus in Partnership With WMU

Nor-Shipping is launching a fresh initiative to strengthen and support the pipeline of new talent entering the world of maritime and ocean business.

Christened Ocean Campus, the dedicated ‘island’ of exhibition booths will showcase the world’s leading maritime universities and colleges, highlighting opportunities for potential students, while working to bridge the gap between employers and the talent of tomorrow. The World Maritime University (WMU) in Sweden, the IMO’s centre of excellence for postgraduate education, is the main Ocean Campus partner for both this year’s event, running from 6-9 June, and Nor-Shipping 2025.

Cornerstone development

Sidsel Norvik, Director, Nor-Shipping, says the need for such a bold initiative is “crystal clear”.

Norvik comments: “To develop smart, successful and sustainable business within the ocean space, industry has to bring the brightest talent onboard. The opportunities for growth – both individual and commercial – are immense, but we need to build the best foundations to facilitate that. We believe Ocean Campus can be a cornerstone.”

She explains: “The initiative works to promote our key educational establishments to students, while also alerting them to the huge potential of a career in the ocean space. It can also help establish links between these institutions and employers, opening up a talent stream that benefits everybody, including broader society. We’re excited about the potential here, and thrilled to have a partner of the World Maritime University’s standing in place for the future.”

Tailored for talent

The Ocean Campus island is centrally located within Hall E next to the popular Blue Talks stage. Representatives from the exhibiting schools will form an “Ocean Campus Committee”, working together with industry experts to tailor a programme for Friday June 9, the main Ocean Campus day. This day sees thousands of students and young people visiting Nor-Shipping (students can take advantage of free tickets all week) to discover how they can chart a future in the ocean space. Talks, presentations and debates will run on the adjacent stage throughout the day.

Alongside WMU, further confirmed campus participants include the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), BI Norwegian Business School, UiT Arctic University of Norway, MLA College, Oslo MET and SINTEF Ocean. Norvik notes that the initiative is “the perfect fit” with Nor-Shipping 2023’s main theme of #PartnerShip.

Strong partners

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, WMU President, says: “At WMU, we specialise in educating the maritime and ocean leaders of tomorrow and engage globally with our extensive stakeholder community. Nor-Shipping is a key meeting place for leading companies in the maritime industry and provides a rich opportunity for WMU to strengthen our connections with industry partners, as well as potential students.

“We are also pleased to be the lead educational partner in Nor-Shipping’s newly established Ocean Campus. All of the rich insight and connections we gather at Nor-Shipping will provide valuable input to the further development of our academic and professional programmes, along with our research portfolio, all of which ultimately benefit the shipping industry.”

The world in one place

Nor-Shipping runs from 6-9 June, bringing the global maritime and ocean industries together at venues across Oslo and Lillestrøm.

In addition to 22,000m2 of exhibition space, a host of social, networking and knowledge sharing activities are planned, including the Ocean Leadership Conference, the first ever Nor-Shipping Offshore Wind and Offshore Aquaculture Conferences, The Nor-Shipping BBQ, the Fourth International Autonomy Summit, and the [email protected] social scene.

