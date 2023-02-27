Nor-Shipping has Released Tickets June -6 9 2023

Nor-Shipping has released the tickets for what it believes will be its “biggest ever” event week. Taking place in Oslo and Lillestrøm 6-9 June, organisers say 22,000m2 of exhibition space is almost sold-out, a range of conferences will offer “something for everyone” and a host of social, networking and knowledge sharing activities is now being finalised. Stand-out events include the first ever Nor-Shipping Offshore Wind and Offshore Aquaculture Conferences, alongside the Ocean Leadership Conference, the Second Maritime Hydrogen Conference and the Fourth International Autonomy Summit.

Tickets have been released this week, with an early-bird discount available prior to 1 May. Included in the price is free use of public transport in Oslo (Zone 1) and between the Lillestrøm exhibition centre, entrance to all the exhibition days, access to the After Work @Aker Brygge social scene in Oslo, and entrance to all Technical Seminars and Blue Talks.

It is, says Sidsel Norvik, Nor-Shipping Director, an offer tailormade for an industry seeking new opportunities, partners and sustainable commercial success.



"Business opportunities in the ocean space are evolving, and so are we,” Norvik comments. “Our core maritime audience is essential to unlocking value from developing sectors, such as offshore wind, and we see, now more than ever, the need for a physical gathering like Nor-Shipping to share knowledge and build new partnerships.



“As such, we are essentially operating as a hub for global ambition; bringing stakeholders together, sharing and showcasing the very latest developments and innovations, and creating a platform from which we can navigate the future, together. Working with our partners, we’re tailoring June’s event to ensure we deliver on the huge potential here, for our exhibitors, visitors and all participants.”



Norvik adds that halls C and D are now completely sold out, with limited spaces available in halls B, T and E. The recently announced ‘USA Partnership Pavilion’, run in conjunction with Kallman Worldwide, will also see Nor-Shipping’s US footprint expanding, joining national pavilions such as Norway, Japan, Germany, Singapore, South Korea and Turkey, amongst others. This will also be the first exhibition with a dedicated Norwegian Offshore Wind pavilion.



“The feedback we’re getting with just a few months to go is really exciting,” Norvik concludes. “It looks set to be the biggest Nor-Shipping ever, with the potential to both support and influence industry progress like never before. We’re working around the clock to ensure we have an arena for everyone with ocean ambitions… and there’ll be more announcements to come in the weeks ahead. So, watch this space!”



Tickets for the Nor-Shipping Party in Oslo and the Nor-Shipping BBQ, in partnership with DNV, have also been released on a first-come, first-served basis.



