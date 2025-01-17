Nor-Shipping Adds Finance, LNG & Seabed Minerals to 2025 Conference Program

[By: Nor-Shipping]

Nor-Shipping is enhancing its conference programme for 2025 with a bold line-up of new events targeting evolving ocean business opportunities. This year’s Nor-Shipping, taking place 2-6 June in Oslo and Lillestrøm, Norway, sees the arrival of dedicated conferences focused on financing, LNG and seabed minerals. It’s a revamp that, notes Sidsel Norvik, Nor-Shipping Director “meets growing demand, while also highlighting both opportunities and challenges for future business potential.”

Something for everybody

Each of the new events has been developed in collaboration with expert industry partners and stakeholders, ensuring the most relevant interest areas are covered, by optimal quality speakers and panellists. Nor-Shipping’s first LNG Conference and Deepsea Minerals Conference take place on 4 June, while the Ocean Invest Conference will be held on 3 June. All conferences take place within the main conference arena at Lillestrøm.

Norvik explains that the new events are additions to the current programme, not replacements, as the maritime and ocean industries gathering aims to extend its reach “covering all the most exciting ocean business bases” and delivering “something for everybody.”

Must attend events

She comments: “We already offered what is widely regarded as a unique conference programme, covering a huge range of issues, segments, geographical areas and exceptionally high-quality participants. However, this industry never stands still, with new opportunities, ambitions and challenges constantly emerging, and we want to ensure we cater for that; giving decision-makers ‘must attend’ events that deliver insights and added value impossible to get elsewhere. It is essential to address both challenges and opportunities.

“We see the demand for discussion, knowledge-sharing and collaboration on each of these three new topics, and believe these events can help steer the industry towards more informed choices and sustainable business development. We’re truly excited to offer them in what, as our 60th anniversary year, promises to be an absolutely outstanding Nor-Shipping.”

Quality and quantity

Nor-Shipping’s conference line-up kicks off with the always anticipated Ocean Leadership Conference, which featured speakers such as John Kerry, Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz and Andrew Forrest in 2023, and includes focused activities such as The Nor-Shipping Offshore Wind Conference, the International Ship Autonomy and Sustainability Summit, the Maritime Hydrogen Conference, the Offshore Aquaculture Conference, and more. In addition, the Blue Talks, which focus on sustainable business development within the ocean space, offers 13 topical talks and panel debates right through the week.

“People naturally think of the main exhibition when Nor-Shipping is mentioned,” Norvik says, “but in our feedback forms and industry discussions it’s crystal clear that the conferences and knowledge-sharing activities we run are a very key, and growing, attraction for attendees gathering from across the world. In a way, they help ignite ideas, insights and inspiration, while the companies on the exhibiting floor provide the expertise, innovations and partnerships to fulfil that potential. When you add in our social and networking opportunities, partner events, regional focuses – including activities focusing on hotspots like Brazil, Singapore and India – you have what we see as a ‘complete’ offering for this amazing industry we serve.”

Future-proof ambitions

Speakers and further details of the individual events will be released in coming weeks and months. Full details of Nor-Shipping 2025’s conference line-up are available here.

Nor-Shipping 2025, which will focus on the main theme of #Future-Proof (a red thread running through all conference and exhibition activity), is set to be “biggest and best” Nor-Shipping to date. Despite the fact that more exhibition space than ever is available, with extended halls and facilities, over 98% of stands have been taken, more national pavilions than ever before are booked, including a large India pavilion, and record visitor numbers are expected to descend on Oslo and Lillestrøm.

“There’s a tangible sense of excitement building,” Norvik concludes. “We can’t wait to welcome the world of ocean business to Nor-Shipping 2025 this June.”