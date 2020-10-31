NOMEC Council Seeks Public Input on U.S. EEZ Mapping Effort

The National Ocean Mapping, Exploration, and Characterization Council (NOMEC Council), a group of federal agencies established to carry out the National Strategy for Mapping, Exploring, and Characterizing the United States Exclusive Economic Zone, is requesting your input on developing an Implementation Plan and setting strategic priorities for the effort to map the entire U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) by 2040 and explore and characterize strategic areas.

WHAT:

The public is invited to two Virtual Public Listening Sessions to discuss the NOMEC Strategy and Implementation Plan:

Session #1: Ocean Exploration and Characterization [November 16, 2:00-3:30pm EST via Zoom]

Session #2: Ocean Mapping [November 18, 2:00-3:30pm EST via Zoom]

REGISTRATION:

Session 1: Ocean Exploration and Characterization Nov 16, 2020 @ 2:00pm Eastern Time

Session 2: Ocean Mapping Nov 18, 2020 @ 2:00pm Eastern Time

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

REQUEST FOR COMMENTS:

The public is particularly encouraged to provide comments via email on the development of the NOMEC Implementation Plan and strategic priorities. Please submit comments and letters by email no later than Nov 12, 2020, to nomec.execsec@noaa.gov, with subject line "Public Comment on Implementation Plan for the National Strategy" for request #1 and subject line, "Public Comment on Exploration Priorities for the Implementation Plan" for request #2.

Implementing a National Strategy for Mapping, Exploring, and Characterizing the U.S. EEZ The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a notice stating that the NOMEC Council requests input from all interested parties on the development of an Implementation Plan for the National Strategy for Mapping, Exploring, and Characterizing the U.S. EEZ (“National Strategy”). Input should be provided by 12 November. 85 Fed. Reg. 64446 (10/13/20) [https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/10/13/2020-22411/request-for-comment-implementation-plan-for-the-national-strategy-for-ocean-mapping-exploring-and]. Strategic priorities for mapping, exploring, and characterizing the U.S. EEZ NOAA issued a second notice stating that the NOMEC Council requests input from all interested parties on the strategic priorities to be included in the Implementation Plan for the National Strategy. Input should be provided by 12 November. 85 Fed. Reg. 64448 (10/13/20) [https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/10/13/2020-22413/request-for-information-implementation-plan-for-the-national-strategy-for-mapping-exploring-and].

All responses and questions can be addressed to nomec.execsec@noaa.gov. Please reach out for additional information or questions regarding NOMEC.

TARGET AUDIENCE:

The NOMEC Council seeks input from non-federal stakeholders interested mapping, exploration, and characterization from all sectors, including academia, non-profit, industry, and community partners. Please forward to anyone who may be interested.

BACKGROUND:

In November 2019, the United States issued the Presidential Memorandum on Ocean Mapping of the United States Exclusive Economic Zone and Shoreline and Nearshore of Alaska. Section 2 calls for Federal agencies to develop a strategy to conduct ocean mapping, exploration, and characterization exercises to meet the mandate to map the entire U.S. EEZ by 2040 and explore and characterize priority areas. Following this directive, in June of 2020, the White House released the National Strategy for Mapping, Exploring, and Characterizing the United States Exclusive Economic Zone. This document sets forth a National Strategy for Mapping, Exploring, and Characterizing the United States Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), for enhancing opportunities for collaboration among interagency and non-United States Government entities with respect to those activities, and creates the NOMEC Council. Public input is essential for developing the Implementation Plan to carry out the goals and objectives outlined in the National Strategy. The first federal register notice seeks input on the Implementation Plan to carry out the national strategy and the second federal register notice solicits input on the strategic priorities for exploration and characterization activities.

