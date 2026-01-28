Noble Corporation Plc Completes Sale of Five Jackups to Borr Drilling
[By: Noble Corporation PLC]
Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE, "Noble", or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the sale of five jackup rigs to Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR, "Borr") for $360 million. The Company generated approximately $210 million in cash plus $150 million in seller notes from the sale of the Noble Tom Prosser, Noble Mick O'Brien, Noble Regina Allen, Noble Resilient and Noble Resolute. Noble intends to operate two rigs – Noble Mick O'Brien and Noble Resolute – under a bareboat charter agreement with Borr until December 2026, as well as the Noble Resilient through the remainder of its current contract term (including exercise of any customer options).
For additional information, visit www.noblecorp.com
