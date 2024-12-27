Noble Corporate Picks Kongsberg Digital’s World-Class Simulator Technology

[By: Kongsberg Digital]

Kongsberg Digital is proud to announce an important new simulator contract with Noble Corporation, one of the world’s leading offshore drilling companies, headquartered in Houston, Texas USA.

The contract includes the delivery of state-of-the-art navigation, engine, and dynamic positioning (DP) simulators based on Kongsberg Maritime’s market-leading K-Pos DP system. The simulators will be tailored and integrated with Kongsberg Maritime’s Riser Monitoring System (RMS) and electronic Well Specific Operating Guidelines (eWSOG) to meet Noble’s unique training needs.

Noble will be the first company globally to implement such an advanced DP drilling training solution for in-house Nautical Institute-accredited training. This innovative training installation is designed to enhance operational competencies, increase safety awareness, and promote effective team collaboration - critical factors in drilling operations where engineers, Dynamic Positioning Operators, and drillers must work seamlessly together to solve potential challenges. The simulators will also support root-cause incident analysis and help integrate legacy crews from recent mergers, fostering a cohesive and well-trained workforce.

“Since Noble’s foundation in 1921, our unwavering commitment to safety, performance, and innovation has defined who we are. We put our people above all else.” comments Brian Herbert, Marine Training Simulation Supervisor at Noble. “Investing in KONGSBERG’s cutting-edge simulators is a testament to our dedication to our offshore workforce and an integral part of our safety and training programs. This new immersive training environment will not only enhance the skills and preparedness of our crew and operators but also reinforces Noble’s aim to be First Choice for Employees, Customers and Investors. By demonstrating our commitment to empowering and safeguarding our people, we work to attract top talent and set new industry standards for operational excellence.”

"Our K-Sim simulators are transforming offshore training by offering professionals with an exceptionally realistic training environment that prepares them for high-pressure scenarios without any risk to personnel, equipment, or environment,” said Are Føllesdal Tjønn, Managing Director of Kongsberg Digitals Maritime Simulation Division “We are honored that Noble has chosen us to deliver solutions that fulfill their specific training needs and welcome them to our growing community of offshore customers, including companies like Equinor, Maersk and Heerema Marine, who recognize the value of investing in crew competence to enhance safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency.”

Patrick Ewbank, Head of Learning and Development at Noble, added, "Noble Corporation pioneered full-scale integrated team exercises for offshore drilling crews since 2013. Recognizing that technical prowess alone is insufficient in our dynamic offshore environments, we seamlessly blend technical expertise with Crew Resource Management. This investment provides a realistic platform for crews to tackle challenges on their actual equipment, fostering teamwork and operational excellence across the drilling, technical and marine teams. The proven success of these team-based exercises underscores Noble’s commitment to enhancing safety and operational efficiency.”