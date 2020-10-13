Nine Months On: Aderco One Tree Planted Initiative

By The Maritime Executive 10-10-2020 10:45:26

Steven Putnam Managing Director of PEI TECH LLC - Aderco USA Distributor reports "Since the start of the year in getting the initiative underway, the program continues to be hugely successful and well received by our clientele, exceeding all our expectations. In today's environment of corporate social responsibility, we're not just utilizing environmentally friendly products, we are partnering to make a real difference. Additionally, Aderco International SA is now expanding the initiative globally, to include planting a tree for every pail delivered, not just every ship we supply."

For more information on Aderco products, visit Putnam virtually at the CMA Shipping Conference, where he will be speaking about sustainable fuel treatment technology - 2020 & Beyond in a presentation on October 15th.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.