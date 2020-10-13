Nine Months On: Aderco One Tree Planted Initiative
Steven Putnam Managing Director of PEI TECH LLC - Aderco USA Distributor reports"Since the start of the year in getting the initiative underway, the program continues to be hugely successful and well received by our clientele, exceeding all our expectations. In today's environment of corporate social responsibility, we're not just utilizing environmentally friendly products, we are partnering to make a real difference. Additionally, Aderco International SA is now expanding the initiative globally, to include planting a tree for every pail delivered, not just every ship we supply."
For more information on Aderco products, visit Putnam virtually at the CMA Shipping Conference, where he will be speaking about sustainable fuel treatment technology - 2020 & Beyond in apresentation on October 15th.
On Friday, as Hurricane Delta approached the Louisiana-Texas border, U.S. Coast Guard servicemembers rescued six people from grounded fishing vessels near Gilchrist, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of three fishing vessels aground in the Intracoastal Waterway north of Rollover Pass, about 80 miles to the west of Hurricane Delta's trackline. There were four adults and two infants on board, and they did not have lifejackets. The occupants were concerned about the possibility of a rollover due to the...
More than a year after she set sail, the German research icebreaker Polarstern has returned to port from an unusual expedition in the high Arctic. Last October, her crew selected an ice floe in Fram Strait and set up camp on it, drifting with the ice over the course of the polar winter and gathering data. That information will be valuable to climate modeling researchers, according to organizers with Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research...
A growing number of projects focusing on harnessing wind power are emerging as the shipping industry looks to its origins for the solution to lower emissions and achieve sustainability.
Demonstrating the growing interest in the sector marine technology provider Høglund Marine Solutions has taken a two-thirds stake in Vindskip AS, a company developing a wind and LNG-powered vessel concept. Last month, Wallenius Marine introduced it design for wind-powered vessel car carrier and now is joining the International Windship Association while...
The Turkish seismic survey vessel Oruc Reis will soon return to disputed waters in the Eastern Mediterranean, reprising the role she played in regional tensions in August.
"The maintenance work on our seismic research vessel has been completed," wrote Turkish energy minister Fatih Donmez in a Twitter post. "We will continue to research, dig and protect our rights. If there is [a resource], we will surely find it."
On Monday evening, Oruc Reis' AIS signal showed her holding station at...