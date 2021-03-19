NIBC and Damen Extend Lease Partnership

ASD Tug 2312 - Artist impression By The Maritime Executive 03-19-2021 09:19:15

Today, NIBC Bank, Damen Ship Lease and Damen Financial Services digitally shook hands for a multi-year partnership in the field of ship leasing.

The financing from NIBC will be used to enable financial or operational lease solutions for customers of Damen Shipyards Group. This concerns state-of-the-art workships in offshore (wind) energy and (hybrid) tugs for, among other things, port activities. These leases are offered by one of the funds of the Damen Ship Lease Cooperative which is managed by Damen Financial Services.

“We are very pleased with the collaboration and this new long-term commitment from NIBC,” says Jan Willem van Helden, managing director of Damen Financial Services. “With this fund we can facilitate the fleet renewal and sustainability of the fleet of various customers, while we also stimulate the growth of the Damen group,” adds Martin van Eyk, manager of Damen Ship Lease. "With the latest Damen ships and technology, we also contribute to the efficient management of our customers and a reduction in the ecological footprint of our sector."

Jeroen Conijn, Managing Director NIBC: “We are proud of this collaboration with Damen. Almost ten years ago we provided the first financing to Damen Ship Lease. During these years, Damen Ship Lease has shown that it fulfills a clear need of its customers with its lease solutions. We support the further growth of this activity by continuing our financing.”

The leasing solutions offered by Damen tie in well with trends in the maritime sector such as servitisation ("Ship-as-a-Service") and circularity.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.