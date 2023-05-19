Newly Converted Clean Air Ferries Celebrated

our San Francisco Bay Ferry vessels have been converted to cleaner propulsion systems, reducing emissions by 80%

WHO: Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA), Bay Area Air Quality Management District (Air District), Alameda County Transportation Commission (Alameda CTC).

WHAT: Press conference on clean air ferry conversion project with photo and video opportunities. Media are invited to tour the vessel and meet with ferry system leaders.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 11:30 AM

WHERE: Oakland Ferry Terminal; 10 Clay Street; Oakland

WHY: In partnership with the Air District and ACTC, WETA converted four of its 15-year-old San Francisco Bay Ferry vessels to newer engine technology to reduce emissions 80% at its terminals. WETA has the cleanest high-speed, high-capacity ferry fleet in the nation and is committed to protecting the Bay and its residents from air pollution and climate impacts. These newly converted vessels primarily serve Oakland, Richmond and South San Francisco.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Confirmed speakers include:

Sheng Thao, Mayor of Oakland

Jim Wunderman, Chair of the WETA Board of Directors

John J. Bauters, Mayor of Emeryville, Chair of the Air District and Chair of Alameda CTC

