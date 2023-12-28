New Year’s Message from the Maritime Administrator to US Flag Mariners

As we find ourselves in the home stretch of another trip around the sun, I want to pause and take the time to reflect on how your efforts make MARAD incredibly successful year in and year out. Thank you!

I am amazed by the unwavering dedication and tremendous work ethic displayed by the crews of our US Flag Fleet Vessels, especially those at sea today, far from friends and family, supporting America’s Armed Forces and critical supply chains.

MARAD’s mission to foster, promote, and develop the maritime industry to meet the nation’s economic and security needs could not be met without you, mariners who are willing to take a career path that has you at sea for long periods during which “telework” is not an option like it is for so many others. I appreciate your hard work, the service you provide to our nation, and thank you for answering the call to be our crew members for critical missions. I hope you and your fellow mariners take pride in your many accomplishments. Know that our agency is focused on continuing to grow the fleet to create a stronger and safer career pathway for you.

I know this message may find you far from home, and I hope you’ll find some time upon your return to recharge, reset, and reflect. In the meantime, however you choose to - and are able to-celebrate the new year, please keep safety at the forefront.

Lastly, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to you all for your contributions. As we look forward to the new year, I am confident that the MARAD Team - and especially our US Mariners aboard US Flag ships serving our nation at sea - will continue to achieve new heights and overcome any challenges presented by the ever-evolving global picture.

Wishing you and your families a Happy New Year filled with prosperity, good health, and continued success.

