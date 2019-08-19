New Tangshan Port Tug Designed by Robert Allan Ltd

The Cao Gang 27, constructed by Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard (Group) Co. Ltd. of China was delivered in mid July to Caofeidian Tugging Services Co., Ltd, Tangshan Port. The vessel designed by Robert Allan Ltd. for service at Cao Fei Dian Port located in Tangshan in the northeastern part of Hebei Province China is a customized RAmparts 2800 tug with a shallow draft, ice strengthened hull.

The Cao Gang 27 was designed and constructed to Chinese Classification Society rules with the following notation:

CSAD, Tug, CSMD, BRC, Coastal Area, Ice Class B

Particulars of the Cao Gang 27 are:

Length overall: 28.40m

Beam, molded, extreme: 11.80m

Depth, least molded (hull): 5.10m

Draft full load (200 DWT): 4.15m

Draft with 100 DWT: 3.80m

Tank capacities are:

Fuel oil: 65.4m3

Fresh water: 36.8m3

Ballast / Cooling Water: 90m3

The vessel’s accommodations are compliant with MLC standards for a normal operating crew of up to nine personnel. The Master and Chief Engineer cabins are located on the main deck with three single and two double crew cabins located in the lower accommodations.

Main propulsion for the tug comprises a pair of Yanmar 6EY22AW diesel engines, each rated at 1,330 kW at 900 rpm, and each driving a Schottel, SPR 340 fixed pitch Z-drive unit, in ASD configuration.

Ship handling fenders at the bow consists of an 800 x 400 cylindrical fender with 480 x 300 mm “W” block fendering below. A 300 x 300 hollow “D” fender provides protection at the main deck sheer line and along the knuckle, and 480 x 300 mm “W” block fendering is used at the stern.

On trials, the Cao Gang 27 met or exceeded performance expectations with the following results:

Bollard pull: 41 tonnes

Free running speed, ahead: 12.5 knots

