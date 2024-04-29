New Senior Vice President & General Manager of Land Transportation Services

[By: Crowley]

Crowley has named Phil Shook as senior vice president and general manager of Land Transportation Services to lead the company’s newly created business unit.

The formal creation of the business unit reflects Crowley’s growth strategy and opportunity in the sectors. Serving as a member of the Senior Leadership Team, Shook will be responsible for commercial business in North America, including all land-based transportation, such as brokerage solutions, intermodal services, trucking and managed transportation.

“The land transportation and brokerage markets represent a strategic vertical that allows Crowley to leverage and maximize our current inland transport services and digital capabilities to accomplish our company’s growth strategy,” said Chief Operating Officer Ray Fitzgerald. “In this fast-paced, highly competitive sector, Phil Shook is an innovative and proven leader who brings a wealth of experience to spearhead Crowley’s strategy to capture more of this market.”

Shook most recently served as executive vice president at Milestone Equipment Holdings, where he oversaw the domestic intermodal growth strategy for its chassis and container business. He also led marketing and customer support functions for the enterprise. Prior to Milestone, Shook worked as vice president of surface transportation and served in various other leadership roles at C.H. Robinson.

Shook has completed the executive education program at The Wharton School, the business college at the University of Pennsylvania. He has served as a board member for the Intermodal Association of North America and for the University of Denver Transportation Institute.