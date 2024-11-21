New Report on Global Port Trends: Automation & Digital Innovation Grows

[By: FERNRIDE]

A new report has been released, highlighting the key automation and digitalization trends transforming the global port and terminal logistics sector. Jointly presented by FERNRIDE, passify, and heyport, with support from HHLA Next and HPC Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC), the report provides essential insights for industry professionals facing the challenges of port modernization.

The report, based on an extensive survey conducted in October 2024 via the Port Technology International platform, presents findings and insights from 101 industry professionals. Terminal operators, logistics leaders, and other stakeholders will find valuable guidance on navigating the current landscape and future strategies for adopting new technologies.

“As container terminals face rising demands for efficiency, safety, and sustainability, automation and digitalization have become essential to modern operations,“ comments Peter Szelei, Senior Director of Business Development at FERNRIDE. “Our motivation in creating this report with our partners was to provide the industry with actionable insights that help ports and terminals adopt new technologies smoothly and sustainably. This holistic process requires us to collaborate, learn from one another, and share best practices to keep the entire sector competitive and resilient.”

Key findings from the report:

Moderate Automation Rising: Over half of respondents report moving from minimal to moderate automation, with larger terminals advancing faster, while smaller ones focus on incremental, affordable upgrades.

Phased Digitalization: With 80% of terminals reaching moderate to high digitalization, technologies like digital twins, predictive analytics, AI, and machine learning are becoming essential for data-driven, streamlined operations.

Top Motivators: The main drivers for tech adoption include operational efficiency, cost savings, and data-driven insights, reflecting a push toward improved throughput and resource management.

Adoption Challenges: Initial costs, integration issues, and workforce adjustments are key barriers, but gradual investment and scalable solutions help mitigate these challenges.

“Implementing automation and digitalization in ports comes with real hurdles— complexities of existing infrastructure, high initial costs, and the need to bring the workforce along on this journey. These are not easy barriers to overcome. But despite the complexity, we’re seeing that the long-term benefits in efficiency and operational resilience are well worth the effort. Every step forward strengthens our industry’s competitiveness and sets a new standard for safety and productivity”, says Marcel Lindemann, Co-Founder of passify.

FERNRIDE, passify, and heyport bring together expertise in autonomous and digital solutions for the logistics industry. Supported by HHLA Next and HPC, the report embodies a shared commitment to advancing technological innovation in port logistics. For more information and a full report, please visit: https://www.fernride.com/report-on-automation-and-digital-innovation

"This report represents a practical roadmap for sustainable technology adoption, helping ports and terminals make informed, gradual transformations within their capabilities and budget, always according to their vision. Offering strategic guidance on phased automation, interoperability, data infrastructure, and workforce training, the report promotes a resilient and competitive future,” said Danai Antonopoulou, automation expert at HPC.