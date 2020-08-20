New Raytheon Display Simplifies Ship Docking

By The Maritime Executive 08-20-2020 03:13:31

Raytheon Anschütz, a business of Raytheon Technologies, is introducing a new “Docking Display” as an optional feature for the Conning NX navigational ship software.

The Docking Display provides a navigator an overview of ship data at a glance and a chart window to facilitate docking. It is designed using Conning NX “widgets” that can be adapted and combined, as needed.

“Operators will experience a never before possible situational awareness of the ship, its condition and influencing parameters in the docking maneuver,” said Jörg Schütt, Product Manager at Raytheon Anschütz. ”It will offer safer operations and a lower risk of failure.”

The new display features provides usage and performance of the chart display comparable to an electronic chart display and information system. The software supports multiple chart views (e.g., different scale, chart details, own ship options) and user-defined visibility of chart objects. Toggling between ship-centered mode including off-center distance, and free movement is possible. The active route is displayed with waypoints, labels, path, radius, and cross track distance limits.

