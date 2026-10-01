New Rail Service Boosts Swedish Forest Exports Through Port of Gothenburg

[By Port of Gothenburg]

Today, the first train on a new rail service for Swedish timber producer Fiskarheden departs from Malungsfors for the Port of Gothenburg, carrying sawn timber. From there, the timber is shipped to markets in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

Initially, trains will depart every other Monday, carrying 44 40-foot containers per departure. The service can be expanded if demand grows.

“We want to move as much of our inland freight as possible by rail, so it feels very good to be back at the Port of Gothenburg. TFK Logistics has developed a cost-effective and flexible solution that suits us and is also open to other companies in the region,” says Joakim Limberg, CEO of Fiskarheden.

Around 90 per cent of Fiskarheden’s production is exported. Its sawn timber has a range of uses, including furniture, construction and concrete formwork, with buyers in markets across Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

Capacity for import cargo on the return journey Fiskarheden also sees opportunities to fill the containers with imported goods on the journey from Gothenburg to Dalarna.

“We are talking to businesses in the region about shipments in both directions. That would make the service even more valuable to local businesses,” says Joakim Limberg.

“Fiskarheden’s decision to use rail to reach the Port of Gothenburg again is a good example of what Railport Scandinavia can offer. Rail gives exporters inland an efficient way to access international shipping,” says Richard Mellgren, Senior Business Development Manager at the Port of Gothenburg.