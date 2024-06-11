New Monthly Newsletter on the Ro-Ro Market

[By: AXSMarine]

AXSMarine, a pioneer and market leader in the provision of advanced solutions and market intelligence for shipping professionals, is launching a newsletter covering the industry news and trends on the roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) vessel market.

The new AXSRoRo newsletter will initially be a monthly issue, jampacked with the latest ro-ro news, covering both the short-sea and deep-sea markets. Ro-ro industry trends and strategies will be followed up and analysed.

The publication will also come with regular interviews of key ro-ro market decision makers and personalities, as well as new vessel presentations. Readers of the AXSRoRo newsletter will also get regulatory updates.

In the future, a dedicated ro-ro vessel platform and database will complement the monthly publications as an all-encompassing combination.

"We're excited to launch the latest project expanding our extensive portfolio," said Jacques Goudchaux, CEO of AXSMarine. "The AXSRoRo newsletter follows in the footsteps of other periodical publications focusing on different vessel markets, such as our Alphaliner newsletters."

"Readers of this new monthly ro-ro newsletter will get the latest news in one place, helping them to stay on top of industry trends provided by our expert analysts. Combined with a soon-to-be-launched database for this vessel segment, AXSRoRo aims to provide a one-stop-shop for all those professionally engaged in short-sea, deep-sea ro-ro and ferry shipping," Jacques added.

You can request more information about the AXSRoRo newsletter right here.