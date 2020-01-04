New Look, Same Passion - Laborde Products Rebrands

By The Maritime Executive 01-03-2020 02:40:00

After twenty-one years, Laborde Products has chosen a new look to reflect the continuous growth and innovative nature of their business. On opening day of the International WorkBoat Show, Laborde Products revealed the inception of their rebranded logo, however, it doesn’t stop there. This rebranding will include a complete “overhaul” of the company’s website, graphics, correspondence and more. This evolution will allow Laborde Products to convey complex solutions in a more clear and understandable way.

Within the last couple of years, Laborde Products has undergone substantial growth, internally and market wide. With their focus to the future and a new chapter in their business, rebranding became self-evident. Laborde’s passion remains unmoved with a refreshed mantra of “Powering Products, Empowering People”, and that’s only the beginning.

“We are excited to launch the new Laborde image that honors the past and modernizes our image for the future,” said Brain Laborde, President of Laborde Products.

Laborde Products provides innovative and disruptive engine solutions for approximately one-third of the United States, as well as the U.S. Gulf Coast for the Marine and Industrial markets. The engine distributor specializes in custom packaged diesel-powered equipment, generators, pumps, service and support to meet the needs of those markets.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.