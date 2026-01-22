ONE Henry Hudson Departs Port of LA for Repairs in Asia



The damaged container vessel ONE Henry Hudson, which caught fire on November 22 while docked in Los Angeles, has completed cargo operations and departed for Asia. The vessel’s operator says the ship will undergo repairs in Asia.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) reported in a customer advisory that the cargo discharging operation was completed on Monday, January 19. It says that all cargo has been stored at the designated yard spaces at Yusen Terminal (YTI) at the Port of Los Angeles for inspection.

The vessel’s Japanese owners, Fukujin Kisen, declared General Average shortly after the fire, and ONE reported that a General Average (GA) Surveyor, Ken Shortall of TMC Marine, had been appointed. Surveys were beginning on January 14, and customers were being advised to follow the Salvage Security process to expedite the release of their containers.

ONE said it would be making new arrangements for the export containers unless customers instructed otherwise. The import containers would be available for pickup after the surveys. The company did not specify how many containers were involved from the ship that has a normal capacity of approximately 8,200 TEU. The ship had been working cargo when the fire began, so it is unclear how many boxes were actually aboard the ship, and how many, if any, were directly in the fire.

Reports at the time of the fire suggested it was an electrical fire in one of the ship’s cargo holds. There was no suggestion of a container fire that had spread to the ship, but the U.S. Coast Guard is leading an investigation into the fire.

After completing the cargo operations, ONE Henry Hudson (98,849 dwt) departed from the Yusen Terminal on Wednesday, January 21. It cleared the port on Wednesday evening, and its AIS signal shows it is due to reach an anchorage off Shanghai on February 9.

The ship was built in 2008. ONE reports it will undergo repairs. The U.S. Coast Guard had conducted a standard port inspection on the vessel on November 19, just days before the fire. The report showed no violations or deficiencies.

