New Key Appointments for Oceanology International

[By: Oceanology International]

Oceanology International (Oi) is just three months away, starting on March 15th at Excel in London. Exhibitors are already keen to take part in this world leading event where industry, academia and government share knowledge and connect with the world’s marine science and ocean technology communities.

As part of the drive to provide greater use and engagement in the extensive dockside facilities at Excel, organisers RX Global, have today announced the appointment of retired Royal Naval officer, Capt. David Wilkinson OBE as Dockmaster for the event. Capt. Wilkinson will oversee the entire water borne side of Oi which takes place in the Victoria Docks adjacent to Excel. With an impressive career in the Royal Navy, Capt. Wilkinson brings a high level of professionalism to the important logistical requirements of those exhibitors using the dock area and the safety and enjoyment of visitors.

Inside the exhibition halls the popular Oi conference programme will be developed and run by Carlos Fernandes, another highly experienced conference professional who joins RX Global as Conference Manager for Oi. The oceanology international technical conference is a world leading high level marine science and ocean technology programme of presentations that will run across the three days of the show. As a departure from previous events, for 2022, the conference programme will unfold on the show floor. This will ensure they are easy to find and remain as an integral part of the show. A varied programme is being devised to ensure that each element is relevant to visitors and packed with interesting content which will include the latest advancements in offshore subsea operations and technology developments.

Spokesperson for Oi, Mike Enser said, “Exhibitors are able to access their individual accounts via the Oi website so they can update their profiles and upload images, white papers and product images. The team at Oi are delighted to be able to share that nearly 100 new companies which have not joined us previously, will be showcasing their products and services at Excel next March. Our two new, high level appointments of Dockmaster and Conference Manager are also an indication of how important we view the management of this event, which will highlight the technology and professionalism available for Ocean projects above and below the water line for today and in the future”.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.