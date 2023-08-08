New Cooperation Between ThPA S.A. and Ashdod Port Company Ltd.

[By: ThPA S.A.]

ThPA S.A. is pleased to announce a new cooperation with Ashdod Port Company Ltd., the national port of Israel. The cooperation was sealed with the signing of a relevant agreement by Mr. Thanos Liagkos, Executive Chairman of the BoD and Managing Director of ThPA S.A., and Shaul Schneider, Chairman of Ashdod Port Company Ltd, led by Eli Bar Yossef, Acting CEO of Ashdod Port Company Ltd, Spyros Νikolaou, Director of ICT and Digital Transformation of ThPA S.A and Roy Avrahami, Chief Innovation Officer of Ashdod Port Company Ltd.



The new cooperation is pioneering for the international port industry, as it focuses on innovation, with particular emphasis on the areas of cybersecurity and operational efficiency. At the same time, both parties will undertake joint initiatives, aiming to respond to issues related to sustainability, which concern the broader port and maritime transport sector. In addition, the agreement provides for the joint implementation of networking activities, the participation in international projects and the exchange of knowledge and best practices enabling ThPA S.A. to test innovative technologies and ideas through Ashdod port’s maritime technology hub.



The signing of the agreement between ThPA S.A. and Ashdod Port Company Ltd. inaugurates a strong regional cooperation, between two of the most important ports of the wider Mediterranean region, also further strengthening the bilateral relations between Greece and Israel.



The Port of Thessaloniki is the largest conventional cargo transit port of Greece and one of the leading ports in the Eastern Mediterranean. Strategically located in Northern Greece, close to the major trans-European motorway and railway networks, offering direct access to the countries of Southeast Europe and is the main gateway port to Southeast, Central and Eastern Europe.



Ashdod Port, the Port of Israel, is the leading economic gateway to the State of Israel with a strategically advantageous location, about 40 km. from Tel Aviv and close to the country’s major commercial centers and motorways. Ashdod Port provides customers with specialized services for the vast majority of industrial segments, backed by technological innovation.

