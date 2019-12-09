New CINS Guidance Developed in Collaboration with ABS

A risk-based approach to stowing dangerous goods on container vessels to mitigate risk of fires is at the heart of new guidelines produced by the Cargo Incident Notification System (CINS) and ABS.



The CINS Safety Considerations for Ship Operators Related to Risk-Based Stowage of Dangerous Goods on Containerships is the product of a collaboration between CINS members, facilitated by ABS, to develop operational guidance for the safe carriage of dangerous goods.



“This guidance is developed from key lessons learned provided by CINS members from past incidents. This experience informs the risk-based approach which frames goals, functional requirements, and strategies associated with dangerous goods stowage,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President for Technology. “Dangerous goods, not properly identified or accounted for, can be detrimental to the safety of the ship and more importantly the people on board that ship. This guidance is practical advice that will advance safety on container vessels.”



The guidelines have undergone an infield trial and provide safety considerations designed to improve stowage planning and hazard mitigation for dangerous goods transport.



CINS is a container shipping line initiative to increase safety in the supply chain, reduce the number of cargo incidents on-board ships and highlight the risks caused by certain cargoes and/or packing failures.



For more than 50 years, ABS has been a trusted technical advisor for the containership sector. From the very first containership in operation to today’s most advanced ships, ABS is an industry leader. As a classification organization, ABS has a strong track record for aiding the containership sector in identifying and leveraging new concepts to improve operations, protect the environment and enhance safety.



Safety Considerations for Ship Operators Related to Risk-Based Stowage of Dangerous Goods on Containerships is available on the CINS Website: www.cinsnet.com

