China Protests U.S. Seizures of Venezuela-Linked Tankers

China's government is voicing its opposition to the Trump administration's campaign of tanker seizures off the coast of Venezuela. The U.S. Coast Guard has captured two China-bound tankers full of Venezuelan oil this month, and on Monday, President Donald Trump said that the U.S. government will be keeping both vessels and their cargoes.

The first tanker seized, Skipper, was a stateless and sanctioned vessel. It was carrying about 1.85 million barrels of oil, according to TankerTrackers.com, and was headed to deliver the cargo to a Chinese buyer. The second, the VLCC Centuries, was also headed for China with about 1.8 million barrels on board. The U.S. sought and obtained permission from Centuries' flag state, Panama, before conducting a boarding. In an interview with local media on Monday, Panamanian foreign minister Javier Martinez-Acha said that Centuries had disabled its AIS transponder, changed its name and failed to respect Panama's regulations during its loading in Venezuela.

China, which is the top buyer for Venezuelan oil, believes that Washington's recent tanker seizures in the Caribbean are out of line. At a press conference Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that the boardings infringe on other countries' sovereignty and constitute "unilateralism and bullying."

"By arbitrarily seizing other countries’ vessels, the U.S. has seriously violated international law. China stands against unilateral illicit sanctions that lack basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council, and against any move that violates the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," Lin said.

China routinely uses force in asserting its claims to sovereignty in the South China Sea, including areas inside of its neighbors' internationally-recognized exclusive economic zones. Earlier this month, China Coast Guard personnel injured several Filipino fishermen and damaged their vessel while attempting to drive them away from Sabina Shoal, a reef located well within the Philippine EEZ. The Philippine Coast Guard called the Chinese actions “unprofessional and unlawful.”