Ukraine Intensifies Strikes on Oil Operations in Black Sea and Caspian



Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Unit and Special Operations Forces revealed the latest round of drone strikes on Russia’s oil operations. The Defense Intelligence Unit also confirmed the obvious that Ukraine has intensified its assault on the oil sector to cut off badly needed revenues for Russia.

On the night of December 22, the Defense Intelligence Unit confirmed strikes on the strategic port of Taman, which lies off the Kerch Strait on the peninsula between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. It is a critical transshipment port for Russia used to maintain operations in oil, products, liquified gas, ammonia fertilizer, grains, and other cargoes.

The DIU said the attack was staged with drones targeting the Taman transshipment complex operated by Tamanneftegaz. While claiming to have destroyed 23 drones over the Black Sea, Russian officials also confirmed fires at the port complex.

Ukraine's GenStaff confirmed the attack on the oil terminal:



"It is known that a pipeline, 2 piers, and 2 vessels were damaged, and that a fire broke out over an area of more than 1,000 m², with at least one vessel affected by the blaze."https://t.co/Eelrhq7VXh

????Supernova+ pic.twitter.com/SFoNPPr08X — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 22, 2025

The Administration of the Krasnodar Krai region reported that two piers, one supply pipeline, and two tankers were damaged in the drone attack. They said a fire had started on one of the tankers but was extinguished. Crews, however, were still battling the fire on the fuel supply pipeline, which they confirmed at 1,500 square meters. They said 119 people and 34 pieces of equipment were involved in the firefight. They also said two storage tanks had been damaged by debris, but there were no reports of oil pollution.

Ukrainian media reports are saying the damage is more extensive to the operations. Posts online talked of “pillars of fire” over Taman. Ukrainska Pravda wrote that sources stressed that military intelligence is stepping up strike pressure on the Russian energy sector.

The Special Operations Forces had posted on Sunday, confirming the rumored strikes on the Filanovsky oil and gas field in the Caspian Sea. Operated by Lukoil, they confirmed that drones had been used to strike the platform. It comes after earlier long-range attacks on other Lukoil operations in the Caspian.

1/5????Ukrainian SOF struck oil extraction platform and a russian ship that was patrolling nearby in the Caspian Sea!???? pic.twitter.com/NXlpj4TUNc — SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES OF UKRAINE (@SOF_UKR) December 20, 2025

The SOF is also claiming that they were able to damage a Russian patrol ship in the Okhotnik class. Russia has commissioned about a dozen of these vessels over the past 16 years, with reports saying they are designed to combat surface and airborne targets and threats. They are about 600 tons and 200 feet in length and are capable of speeds of 25 knots.

In its statement, SOF said it would continue to carry out asymmetric actions aimed at stopping Russia’s military aggression. These recent strikes came after Ukraine started using drones to attack oil tankers in the Black Sea and, at the end of last week, claimed its first strike on a tanker operating in the Mediterranean.

