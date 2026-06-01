New CEO for Copenhagen Malmö Port

[By: Copenhagen Malmö Port]

Kristian Durhuus brings a strong leadership and commercial background, most recently serving as CEO of Molslinjen A/S and Øresundslinjen AB, as well as COO at Copenhagen Airports A/S.

“We are very pleased to welcome Kristian as the new CEO of Copenhagen Malmö Port. He has demonstrated a strong ability to drive growth and transformation in complex organisations, combined with a clear business focus and an inclusive leadership style. At a time when we are focusing on growth and the development of our business, Kristian is a very strong profile for CMP,” says Claus Juhl, Chairman of the Board, Copenhagen Malmö Port AB.

Kristian Durhuus combines his experience from infrastructure and transport-related companies with a strong business focus and competencies in strategy, business development, digitalisation and the green transition. He has also worked in international environments across organisations with diverse cultures and employee groups.

“I am very much looking forward to becoming part of Copenhagen Malmö Port and to further developing the company in line with the new strategy together with the organisation. CMP holds a strong position in an attractive region, and I see great potential to continue developing the business with a focus on sustainable growth and increased competitiveness,” says Kristian Durhuus, incoming CEO of Copenhagen Malmö Port AB.