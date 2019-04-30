New Armstrong Marine Catamaran Arrives in Juneau, Alaska

Courtesy Maddie Hunt / Mountainheart Photography

By MarEx 2019-04-30 20:08:10

The 46’ x 17.5’ high tunnel catamaran George Ryan recently arrived in Juneau after departing Port Angeles, Washington three days prior. The vessel was built by Armstrong Marine USA for Alaska Tales Whale Watching, located in Juneau. Alaska Tales also operates a 42’ catamaran, Jay Ellis, built by Armstrong in 2017.

The 49-passenger + 3 crew USCG Subchapter T vessel pairs speed with stability for the ultimate touring platform. Multiple viewing decks and mitered AJR Marine windows make George Ryan well suited for wildlife watching. Stainless steel cable railings ensure clear views. For a comfortable passenger experience, the main cabin features two Webasto heaters, carpeted flooring, and Freedman Glitz seating. The head is accessed from the aft deck.

Quad Suzuki 350hp outboards, paired with SeaStar Optimus EPS steering, power the vessel. Twin 300-gallon fuel tanks ensure sufficient range for every excursion.

In the upper pilothouse, a Bentley’s Patriot helm seat and bench seats accommodate captain and crew, while two sliding doors provide quick access for easy mooring and maneuvering. In addition to the Garmin/NMEA electronics and navigation package, the vessel features a wireless PA system with speakers throughout.

With Armstrong’s on-time delivery of the new vessel, Alaska Tales is well equipped for their 2019 season; they’re looking forward to sharing George Ryan with Juneau visitors this summer.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.