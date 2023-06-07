Nesec is Proud to Finance Carbon Neutral Event Vessel Oceandiva London

Pictured: Erik Wesseling and Joost Bout – Nesec

[By: Nesec]

Nesec is proud to be the main lender for the Oceandiva London. Merging innovative architectural design with the latest technology, Oceandiva London is a 2.2Mw powered battery CO 2 -neutral event vessel and will be the first carbon-neutral powered vessel on the River Thames, leading the way to decarbonise the river. In its role as main lender, Nesec has provided the pre- and post-delivery finance for the innovative and environmentally conscious vessel.

Providing ship financing for almost 80 years, Rotterdam-based Nesec is well versed in financing innovative projects. The company has developed a strong track record in providing flexible, out of the box solutions that enable the realisation of cutting-edge technology, while simultaneously ensuring the security of funders.

Oceandiva London is the first vessel of its kind to receive Green Award’s prestigious Gold Certificate with a Platinum Label. The label is the highest level of recognition awarded by Green Award for shipping companies committed to environment protection, safety and quality.

Nesec’s Joost Bout said, “Oceandiva are to be praised for the commitment they are demonstrating to improving sustainability in both the events and maritime sectors. It is this kind of responsible approach that paves the way for a greener future for us all and ensures the continuity of our industry for the next generations. Nesec is delighted to play a role in supporting the development of this Dutch-built and environmentally conscious vessel.”

The state-of-the-art new events vessel was constructed at VEKA shipyards in the Netherlands and will be fully operated and managed by Smart Group, London’s leading venue caterers.

Some of the cutting-edge renewable technology featured on the vessel includes a PureBlue INNOPACK++ sewage treatment plant to recycle wastewater and a new HVAC system that has airflow as well as energy saving. Capable of 100% sustainable operation through its propulsion system and energy strategy, Oceandiva London utilises fast charging shore-based renewable energy, and a back-up biofuel generator.

Oceandiva London boasts impressive dimensions spanning three decks and measuring 86m in length, and 17m in breadth. With flexible event spaces, the vessel is capable of hosting conferences, exhibitions, receptions, gala dinners, award ceremonies, product launches, and brand activations once in full service. It will shortly be making its passage to the UK for commissioning, testing and superior fit out.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.