Navis N4 Helps Tanjung Pelepas Set Container Ship Utilization Record

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-13 15:12:45

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators, and the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) announced that the terminal has gone live with the Navis N4 TOS to help them scale as demand at the terminal grows.

PTP, a joint venture between MMC Group and APM Terminals, is Malaysia’s most advanced container terminal, with capacity to handle up to 12.5 million TEUs annually. PTP is situated on the eastern side of the mouth of the Pulai River in South-West Johor, mere 45 minutes from the confluence of the world's busiest shipping lanes. PTP has 14 linear berths totaling 5.04 km. The terminal is equipped with 58 Super Post Panamax cranes, 16 of which have a 24-box outreach catering for the next generation of Triple E size vessels. These cranes also have twin-lift capability to further enhance productivity. PTP’s current average berth productivity for mainliner vessels stands at 100 moves per hour minimum.

To meet the future expected volume growth, PTP has upgraded its TOS to Navis N4 which provides improved performance and scalability. With Navis N4 in operation, PTP has again broken the record for vessel utilization after the MSC Gulsun, the largest container ship in the world, departed with 19,574 TEU in July 2019. This milestone means PTP has broken the record three times in a row and has become the first port in the world to set back-to-back records for container vessel utilization.

“I have personally been involved in many ‘go lives’, but never one of this size and scale and also never one that has gone so well in so many areas, including change management, adoption of new processes and frontline technology. Without a doubt, the ownership of this project - from the shareholder level to the hatch clerk front line and everybody in between - has been second to none. This is the result of a lot of hard work from many people, both onsite and globally. Thanks to our great foundation and Navis’ second to none commitment to this project’s success, we have done what many thought was impossible, by migrating one of the single biggest facilities in the world with no unplanned impact to our landside or waterside customers,” said Joe Schofield, COO, PTP.

“The implementation of Navis N4 has been years in planning and preparation. With the support of teams from PTP, Navis, MMC, APM Terminals and other vendors, N4 was successfully implemented on time and with no unplanned disruption to daily port operations. We would like to congratulate PTP on the successful implementation of N4, once again setting a new utilization record. A note of special gratitude for making the implementation such a success goes to Marco Neelsen, CEO PTP, Joe Schofield, COO PTP, and Gaurav Sharma, CIO PTP, for their excellent leadership during the planning & implementation,” said Simon Doughty, Vice President and General Manager, Asia-Pacific, Navis.

