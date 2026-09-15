Navigator Gas Returns to PrimeServ for New Ethane Retrofits

[By: Everllence]

Everllence PrimeServ – Everllence’s after-sales division – has signed a contract with Navigator Gas, the liquefied-gas shipping company, for the conversion of two of its vessels to ethane-running.

Both conversions are based on the eight years of service experience gained by Navigator Gas’s ‘Navigator Aurora’ that previously underwent an identical conversion in 2018 by Everllence.

Under the terms of the project, the liquefied-gas carrier sisters, ‘Navigator Nova’ and ‘Navigator Prominence’ – both currently equipped with individual Everllence B&W 6S50ME-GI Mk8.2 engines – will be retrofitted to ME-GIE (-Gas Injection Ethane) units under IMO Tier II compliance. COSCO Shipping Heavy Industries (CSHI) will carry out the work at its Nantong yard in China.

The first conversion is scheduled to commence in March 2027 at CHI Nantong, with Everllence PrimeServ responsible for executing the scope of the engine retrofit.

Kaj Pilemand, Director of Vessel Operations at Navigator Gas, said: “Eight years of operational experience with Navigator Aurora have given us strong confidence in the ME-GIE solution and the value it brings to our fleet. Converting Navigator Nova and Navigator Prominence is a natural next-step, allowing us to build on proven technology and real operational experience. At Navigator Gas, we believe the transition to zero-carbon shipping requires us to act on both fronts: decarbonising the fleet we have today while preparing for the fleet of tomorrow. Retrofitting existing vessels with more efficient and fuel-flexible technology enables us to reduce CO? emissions now, extend the relevance of our existing fleet and make meaningful progress towards our decarbonisation goals.”

He concluded: “At the same time, we are preparing our future fleet for lower- and ultimately zero-carbon fuels. This combination of action today and investment for tomorrow is an important part of our pathway towards zero-carbon shipping. We are therefore very pleased to continue our successful cooperation with Everllence and take this next step together.”

Michael Petersen, Senior Vice President and Head of PrimeServ Denmark, Everllence, said: “Navigator Gas returning to us for two additional engine upgrades is a hugely positive acknowledgement of our expertise in supporting customers' operational desire for fuel flexibility. Our proven and experienced upgrade platform offers fuel flexibility across a wide range of vessel segments, enabling the supply of cost-effective compliant fuel in an ever-changing market for shipowners.”

Petersen added: “This project represents a strategic step toward enabling alternative-fuel operation in the ethane-carrier segment. By leveraging standardised vessel designs and proven retrofit concepts, the project aims to deliver an efficient and scalable conversion solution. It also showcases the versatility of the Everllence B&W ME-GI engine that facilitates maximum fuel-flexibility and supports shipowners' changing operational needs.”