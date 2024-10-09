Navigating Sustainable Shipping at Alfa Laval Marine Innovation Summit 2024

[By: Alfa Laval]

The event, hosted by Alfa Laval, takes place online on 15 October from 9 to 11:15 am CET. Industry professionals are invited to join and gain insights from thought leaders on key topics relating to the maritime industry.

As achieving net zero targets climbs to the top of the maritime industry agenda, the Marine Innovation Summit 2024 provides an opportunity to the Marine industry to connect with industry experts as they unravel the route to sustainable shipping. The Summit will discuss transformative trends, including digitalization, operations at ports, connectivity, routing, artificial intelligence and much more.

Participation in the event is free and registration is open. The event will be broadcast live from Alfa Laval’s head office in Lund, Sweden and Shanghai, China at 9:00 am CET.

Forward-thinking discussions on decarbonization, innovation and artificial intelligence

The Marine Innovation Summit is a forum that convenes experts across the industry to discuss the advancements in the global maritime industry that accelerate the transition towards sustainable shipping.

Discussions will focus on the key themes such as difficulties in reducing emissions in ports and exploring actionable solutions, the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on shipping practices, strategies for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and driving sustainable innovation through collaboration.

“Engaging in forward-thinking discussions with the maritime experts is essential for accelerating the industry’s journey towards a sustainable future,” says Sameer Kalra, President, Marine Division, Alfa Laval. “By exploring key topics and gaining insights from experts, we deepen our understanding of the industry and equip ourselves to navigate the transition necessary for decarbonizing our oceans.”

Distinguished speakers and panellists to drive discussions

The Marine Innovation Summit 2024 will bring together a diverse group of industry leaders, including representatives from notable shipping companies, environment committees and research institutes, for the live-streamed event lasting two hours.

The summit will feature two panel discussions. Panel 1 will focus on the topic ‘Why has it been so difficult to reduce emissions in ports?’ Panel 2 will explore the topic ‘AI will not have any impact on shipping or….?’

One of the highlights of the summit is the keynote speech by Dr. Uwe Lauber, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Sales Officer of MAN Energy Solutions SE. His talk on the topic ‘The maritime energy transition: Can the shipping/maritime industry get to net zero by 2050?’ will provide valuable insights to the audience.

Frederik Schur Riis, Head of Green Ship of The Future, will be the summit’s inspirational speaker. In his talk on ‘Driving sustainable innovation through collaboration’, he will emphasize how collaborative efforts can lead to advancements in the maritime sector.