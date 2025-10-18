Nautical Institute and Lloyd’s Register Investigate Impact of Technology

[By The Nautical Institue]

The future of shipping is already here. From autonomous systems to artificial intelligence, maritime technology is transforming how ships are designed, operated and crewed. Despite this wave of innovation, one vital question remains: how do these changes affect the safety and welfare of people working at sea?

In collaboration with Lloyd’s Register Foundation, the Seafarer Technology Engagement, Empowerment and Resilience (STEER) project will harness The Nautical Institute’s extensive international network to explore the real-world impact of the combined introduction of new systems and working practices at sea. While individual technologies undergo rigorous testing, little is known about their collective effect on seafarers’ operational effectiveness, mental and physical health. This project will officially launch a global research and engagement initiative designed to answer that question, act on the findings and drive safer outcomes for those who work at sea.

Captain David Patraiko FNI, Director of Projects at The Nautical Institute, said: “Seafarers are at the heart of shipping, yet their lived experience is often overlooked due to commercial pressures and the rush to innovate. The STEER Project is about listening to those on the front line, their experiences, insights and collective knowledge. Only then we will be able to develop the right tools that the maritime industry can use to make technology work for people and enable better decision-making.”

The Nautical Institute and Lloyd’s Register Foundation share a deep commitment to safety, sustainability and human-centred processes that improve the working environment at sea. Both organisations believe that the benefits of innovation must never come at the expense of those who work on our ships and keep global trade moving.

During this project, The Nautical Institute will listen to the feedback provided from across the maritime spectrum, seafarers, shipowners, equipment manufacturers, regulators and trainers in order to gather real-world insights into how rapid technological change affects safety, skills, welfare and decision-making on board and ashore. The findings will be used to create a practical toolbox, enabling the industry to adopt new technologies in a way that strengthens, rather than undermines, human competence, knowledge and expertise.

Tim Slingsby, Director of Skills and Education at Lloyd’s Register Foundation, said: “Maritime education and training need to evolve quickly to keep pace with the rate of technological innovation, whilst also being aware of the risks of creating skills gaps between seafarers in comparatively wealthy or poorer regions. By leveraging The Nautical Institute’s extensive international network of maritime professionals, and Lloyd’s Register Foundation’s sectoral expertise, the STEER Project will help ensure the seafaring workforce have the capacity, capability and understanding to adopt new and emerging technologies safely and support the equitable transition to a decarbonised and digitalised ocean economy.”

With members in 153 countries and an established reputation for promoting professionalism, best practice, continuous professional development and safety, The Nautical Institute is uniquely positioned to bring the maritime community together for this open exchange of ideas and experiences. Combined with Lloyd’s Register Foundation’s mission to engineer a safer world, this collaboration will ensure the project’s findings reach decision-makers at every level.

By 2028 the project aims to have created the right tools for innovation and seamanship to thrive in a technologically advanced but human-cantered maritime industry.

For more details and to express your interest to actively be involved in the project, please visit our website https://www.nautinst.org/steer-project.html.

